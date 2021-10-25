Justices Cuéllar and Jenkins talk civics with students

Justices Cuéllar and Jenkins talk civics with studentsMayo, Lynne Mon, 10/25/2021 - 06:19

Justices Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar and Martin Jenkins spoke virtually with students last week as part of the Judges in the Classroom program. Justice Cuéllar appeared in a 5th grade classroom in Chico and Justice Jenkins Zoomed into a Yucaipa high school class.