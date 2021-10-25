Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,937 in the last 365 days.

Justices Cuéllar and Jenkins talk civics with students

Justices Cuéllar and Jenkins talk civics with studentsMayo, Lynne Mon, 10/25/2021 - 06:19

Justices Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar and Martin Jenkins spoke virtually with students last week as part of the Judges in the Classroom program. Justice Cuéllar appeared in a 5th grade classroom in Chico and Justice Jenkins Zoomed into a Yucaipa high school class.

You just read:

Justices Cuéllar and Jenkins talk civics with students

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.