Justices Cuéllar and Jenkins talk civics with studentsMayo, LynneMon, 10/25/2021 - 06:19
Justices Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar and Martin Jenkins spoke virtually with students last week as part of the Judges in the Classroom program. Justice Cuéllar appeared in a 5th grade classroom in Chico and Justice Jenkins Zoomed into a Yucaipa high school class.
You just read:
Justices Cuéllar and Jenkins talk civics with students
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.