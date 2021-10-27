Launch My Biz announces new branding and website

Launch My Biz new branding

Launch My Biz (LMB) is proud to reveal its new website and branding for 2021. This new look reflects the advances and updates made to the LMB Partner Program

As a development leader in the $4.2 trillion dollar e-commerce industry, Launch My Biz continues to grow year over year with its popular "Guaranteed Revenue" LMB Partner Program. With hundreds of certified Partners and growing portfolio of profitable e-commerce websites, LMB has proven its place in the vertical.

As valued development and marketing Partners with industry giants like Shopify, Facebook, Google and TikTok, Launch My Biz has become the go-to e-commerce solutions provider and 'Biz-in-a-Box' developer in the growing world of leveraged supply chain (aka drop shipping) segment of online commerce.

"We are very proud to announce and reveal our new look for 2021. We feel that it is important to reflect and set the pace for what is happening in e-commerce.....the industry that has experienced 44% growth this year over the previous. A company and Partner Program as innovative as ours insists on setting the stage and general expectations in 2021 and beyond." said Julie Burns, President of Launch My Biz.

Nearly 22% of all purchases in 2021 so far have occurred online, with no signs of slowing down.

Launch My Biz opened its 'LMB Partner Program' in 2018 and has since accepted hundreds of Partners into its Program, subsequently launching hundreds of profitable e-commerce businesses.

Launch My Biz works with dozens of high-level marketing platforms and channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, Youtube, TikTok and marketplaces including Etsy, Amazon, Ebay among others.

The LaunchMyBiz.com Partnership Program has a cost of $35,000; which includes their ‘now famous’ LMB $10K per month success Guarantee.