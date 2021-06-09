Launch My Biz

DORAL, FL, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launch My Biz expands it’s Partner Program for E-commerce to include Shopify

LaunchMyBiz.com has joined Shopify in it’s Partner Program and Developer platform in an effort to further expand its portfolio of services for start-up entrepreneurs seeking success in the Trillion-dollar e-commerce industry.

"We've been proud to be a part of the Shopify Partner Program for years, and now as an addition to their ever-growing Developer platform, as well. We look forward to a long, profitable and mutually-beneficial relationship as we continue to expand our Partnership Program." said Julie Burns, President of Launch My Biz.

As a certified, professional full-service digital business consultancy and training agency, Launch My Biz has over 20+ years of collective e-commerce experience, along with a long and proven track record of online success.

With over 100 successful Partners to date, LMB continues to grow and has expanded operations to allow even more new e-commerce Partnerships in 2021.

Launch My Biz works with dozens of high-level marketing platforms and channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, TikTok and marketplaces including Etsy, Amazon, Ebay among others.

LaunchMyBiz.com has two Partnership Program offerings ranging from $15,000 to $25,000; both including their ‘now famous’ LMB $10K per month success Guarantee.

"We are constantly working to improve our Partner Program and provide even more value and revenue for our valued Partners, as our Program grows. With so many positive reviews from happy Partners, LMB continues to solidify itself as the leader in the e-commerce space. I'm proud to be a part of it." said Rarj Dulai, Partnership Success Team Leader.

Launch My Biz is a revolutionary digital business and Partnership that provides a complete "Done With You" online business partnership with a monthly revenue success Guarantee! LMB offers two partnership opportunities, with investments starting at $15,000 and accelerated Partnerships for $25,000 - both options include an unparalleled $10,000 per month income! Visit LMB's website for details and Partner qualifications: www.LaunchMyBiz.com

Source: LaunchMyBiz.com