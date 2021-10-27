'Senior Entourage' Will Screen in Honor of Ed Asner at The Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica Nov 14th & 15th

Ed Asner (left) and Brian Connors (right)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickets are on sale for the 2 screenings of Senior Entourage in honor and memory of what would’ve been Ed Asner’s 92nd birthday. Senior Entourage is a “mockumentary “comedy directed by Brian Connors starring Ed Asner, Helen Reddy, Charlie Robinson, Marion Ross, and Mark Rydell with Sitara Attaie, James Handy, David Lockhart, Dahlia Waingort, Ian Fisher, Martin Guigui, Kathrine Kohl, Silvia Busuoic, Chihiro Kawamura, Jim Meskimen, Phillip Gianniakis, and a special cameo appearance by Jamie Lee Curtis.

Event details:

Sunday Nov 14 @ 11am

Monday Nov 15 @ 7pm.

The Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica

1332 Second St

Santa Monica, CA 90401

There will be a Q & A following each screening with director Brian Connors, who will discuss his experience of working with Ed Asner. Over his decades long career, Ed Asner won 8 Emmy Awards and 5 Golden Globes.

The Senior Entourage team includes Executive Producer and Sales Agent Jared Safier, Distribution Company SP Releasing, Producers David Lockhart, Dahlia Waingort, Lynn Tang, Teresa Porter, Henry Penzi, Angie Pentheroudakis, Phillip Gianniakis, Mike Flint, Joan-Angela Hess, Zia Jamali, Don Smith, Lauren Maddox, Susan Pattis, Sean Tracey, Mark Maxey, and Neal Wilde. Director of Photography Ian Fischer. Editor Giovanni Moriconi.

Ed Asner would have been 92 on Nov 15. Senior Entourage was one of his last films.

Actor, writer, director Brian Connors is currently in post-production for an upcoming documentary comedy starring Ed Asner, Dan Lauria, and Ernest Harden Jr., which will be completed soon.

Tickets are on sale on The Laemmle Monica Film Center website below.

https://www.laemmle.com/film/senior-entourage

Director Brian Connors is so grateful to Greg Laemmle of The Laemmle Theater who agrees that movies and especially comedies are meant to be enjoyed in a theater with an audience. “Come out, enjoy and laugh with your fellows and friends” says Connors.

The Laemmle Theater will be following CA social distance guidelines etc. See their website for the latest details.