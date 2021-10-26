Road Closure Route 4073 (White Cloud Road) - Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 4073 (White Cloud Road) located in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Route 356 (Leechburg Road) and Route 4079 (Garvers Ferry Road). The closure will begin on Monday, November 1 and will reopen on Wednesday, November 24. Route 356 will also be under short-term traffic control with flaggers.

The traffic restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform roadway reconstruction and drainage work. A marked detour will be in place using Route 4073 (White Cloud Road), Bonfire Short Cut Road, and Route 56 (Leechburg Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

