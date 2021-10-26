Railroad Work Scheduled for Monday in Mill Hall

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that Nittany & Bald Eagle Railroad will be working Monday, November 1 at the railroad crossing on Route 64 in Mill Hall. Crews will perform emergency work to replace a rail and pavement at the crossing. The rain date for this work will be Tuesday, November 2.

This work will require a closure on Route 64 near the crossing. A detour will be in place using Route 477, Route 220, Route 2015 (Mill Hall Road), and Route 150. Closure and detour will be in effect after the morning school bus pick-up and is intended to conclude prior to the afternoon school bus drop-off.

PennDOT reminds drivers to follow detour signs, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

