Southbound Route 28 Bridge Repairs Wednesday in Harmar Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge repair work on southbound Route 28 in Harmar Township, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday, October 27 weather permitting.

Bridge barrier repair work on the structure that carries southbound Route 28 over Barge Basin located between Guys Run Road and the Hulton Bridge will occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. A single-lane restriction will occur on southbound Route 28 as PennDOT crews conduct the work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

