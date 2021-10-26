Submit Release
October EPS Reporting Deadline Approaching; This Data Impacts Subsidy Allocations.

This is a reminder that October 1st Student Enrollment Count Certification is due on October 30th, 2021 and that the Staff Certification is due November 15th, 2021.

We understand that all school staff are operating in a challenging landscape right now but, it is extremely important to meet these timelines for student and staff certification as this data directly impacts your subsidy allocations.  Without this data, we cannot ensure that your subsidy calculation is accurate and that you receive it on time to build your FY 2023 budgets.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns in regards to these reporting collections, please contact the MEDMS Helpdesk at (204) 624-6896 or MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov.

