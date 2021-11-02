ATELIER • ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, one of “The Favorite Hotels in the World” by Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts places the most important independent luxury hotels on the global spectrum in a very special category. Of the 650 listed properties.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADH, ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel operator that is recognized for its innovative concept of Handcrafted Hospitality®, announces that its complex, ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres “All Suites Luxury Resort”, was named a winner in the category of “The Favorite Hotels in the World” by Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest luxury independent hotel group.

The Members’ Choice Awards are based solely on the votes of everyday travelers from ‘I Prefer’ and are not from industry professionals, nor are they paid promotions. That being said, the awards reflect the true experiences and opinions of guests and are rightly recognized as being among the most prestigious distinctions on the international stage.

“At ADH we are honored that our luxurious resorts, ATELIER and ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, both the adults and the family-friendly sections, have received the highest amount of votes from the ‘I Prefer’ travelers on the ‘2021 Members’ Choice Awards’. Our innovative of Handmade Hospitality® concept is already redefining the all-inclusive luxury hotel industry in Mexico,” mentioned Oliver Reinhart, CEO of ATELIER de Hoteles.

The I Prefer program was created with the promise to offer experiences at independent luxury hotels that maintain high levels of quality and excellence in service, and that are also characterized by the authentic connection to the surrounding culture where they are located.

"This award is a way for us to become even closer to our guests to inspire them to return and enjoy our luxurious facilities and the attention of our team of passionate Arteleros, who are living ambassadors of the true essence of our recognized Handcrafted Hospitality®,” affirmed Vicente Madrigal, Commercial Director of ADH.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is a leading authority in the luxury travel and lifestyle industry. Their website grants the most demanding travelers privileged access to information about the best places and hotels to visit across the globe.

About Us:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and bold Mexican hotel group founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end focus on contemporary Mexican art as the central element and a driving force of the concepts that include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles’ four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, offer relaxed luxury with the highest standards of service at their properties located in the Hotel Zone and Playa Mujeres, both in Cancun. Other beach and urban locations are currently on the way.