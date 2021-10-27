Kansas City to Host USA Wheelchair Football League Tournament at Arrowhead Stadium October 29-30
More than 150 athletes from 9 teams to travel to national competition
The USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL), a program of Move United, will host its second competition tournament as part of its inaugural season October 29-30 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in partnership with Midwest Adaptive Sports.
— Kolton Kincaid, Midwest Adaptive Sports board member
More than 150 athletes, including more than 50 veterans with disabilities, will travel from 9 cities to compete in the tournament. The Kansas City Chiefs wheelchair football team will be defending its title on home turf after taking home the trophy in the first-ever USA Wheelchair Football League tournament last month in Phoenix.
Competition will kick off on Friday morning, September 29 at 9:00 AM with two fields running concurrently from 10:00 AM-6:00 PM on Friday and Saturday in Lot N at Arrowhead Stadium. A champion will be crowned Saturday night under the lights. Bobby Bell, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who helped Kansas City win Super Bowl IV, is slated to attend and serve as an honorary coach during the Championship Game.
“Midwest Adaptive Sports is excited to host these teams at Arrowhead Stadium and highlight the athleticism and excitement of wheelchair football,” said Kolton Kincaid, Midwest Adaptive Sports board member and wheelchair football program director.
The USAWFL is made possible thanks to generous support from the NFL-Bob Woodruff Foundation Salute to Service partnership “Healthy Lifestyles and Creating Community” grant. In addition to supporting the USAWFL’s competitive teams, the grant provides opportunities for grassroots growth of the sport through coaching education and learn-to-play clinics.
Founded with four teams in Chicago, Los Angeles, Kansas City, and Phoenix, in 2019, the USAWFL’s growth in 2021 expanded programming to teams in Birmingham, Alabama, Buffalo, New York, Cleveland, Ohio, Tampa, Florida, and New Orleans, Louisiana.
More information about the league and opportunities to get involved can be found at usawfl.org.
