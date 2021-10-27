Kansas City to Host USA Wheelchair Football League Tournament at Arrowhead Stadium October 29-30

USA Wheelchair Football Player Catching the Ball

USA Wheelchair Football Player Catching the Ball

Wheelchair Football Player Getting Ready to Catch the Ball

USA Wheelchair Football Player Goes Up For A Catch

More than 150 athletes from 9 teams to travel to national competition

Midwest Adaptive Sports is excited to host these teams at Arrowhead Stadium and highlight the athleticism and excitement of wheelchair football.”
— Kolton Kincaid, Midwest Adaptive Sports board member
KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL), a program of Move United, will host its second competition tournament as part of its inaugural season October 29-30 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in partnership with Midwest Adaptive Sports.

More than 150 athletes, including more than 50 veterans with disabilities, will travel from 9 cities to compete in the tournament. The Kansas City Chiefs wheelchair football team will be defending its title on home turf after taking home the trophy in the first-ever USA Wheelchair Football League tournament last month in Phoenix.

Competition will kick off on Friday morning, September 29 at 9:00 AM with two fields running concurrently from 10:00 AM-6:00 PM on Friday and Saturday in Lot N at Arrowhead Stadium. A champion will be crowned Saturday night under the lights. Bobby Bell, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who helped Kansas City win Super Bowl IV, is slated to attend and serve as an honorary coach during the Championship Game.

“Midwest Adaptive Sports is excited to host these teams at Arrowhead Stadium and highlight the athleticism and excitement of wheelchair football,” said Kolton Kincaid, Midwest Adaptive Sports board member and wheelchair football program director.

The USAWFL is made possible thanks to generous support from the NFL-Bob Woodruff Foundation Salute to Service partnership “Healthy Lifestyles and Creating Community” grant. In addition to supporting the USAWFL’s competitive teams, the grant provides opportunities for grassroots growth of the sport through coaching education and learn-to-play clinics.

Founded with four teams in Chicago, Los Angeles, Kansas City, and Phoenix, in 2019, the USAWFL’s growth in 2021 expanded programming to teams in Birmingham, Alabama, Buffalo, New York, Cleveland, Ohio, Tampa, Florida, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

More information about the league and opportunities to get involved can be found at usawfl.org.

Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 240-268-2180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Kansas City to Host USA Wheelchair Football League Tournament at Arrowhead Stadium October 29-30

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 240-268-2180
Company/Organization
Move United
451 Hungerford Drive, Suite 608
Rockville, Maryland, 20850
United States
+1 240-268-2180
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Kansas City to Host USA Wheelchair Football League Tournament at Arrowhead Stadium October 29-30
Arizona Adaptive Water Sports Receives $ 40,000 Grant from The Hartford for New Adaptive Sports Equipment
Adventures Without Limits Receives $40,000 Grant from The Hartford for New Adaptive Sports Equipment and Programming
View All Stories From This Author