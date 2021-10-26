Tennessee National Guard units to return home from deployment

SMYRNA, Tenn. – Nearly 160 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard are scheduled to return to Tennessee, Oct. 27, after spending more than a year away from home supporting contingency operations near Laredo, Texas.

Approximately 60 Soldiers with Murfreesboro’s 269th Military Police Company, more than 65 from Union City’s 913th Engineer Company, and 35 Soldiers with Nashville’s C Company, 2nd Battalion, 151st Aviation Regiment, are scheduled to arrive by bus at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site between 11 a.m. and noon tomorrow.

Once the Soldiers arrive, families, friends, and fellow service members will welcome them home before conducting a short in processing and then they will be released to their families. Soldiers from Union City will be bussed to their home armory.

“It feels great to return home,” said Maj. Paul David, C Company, 2-151st Commander. “I’m proud of the work our Soldiers did while deployed.”

The Soldiers are currently at Fort Stewart, Georgia, where they are demobilizing. Another 140 Soldiers from the same units are also at Fort Stewart and scheduled to return at the beginning of next week.

Who: Tennessee Army National Guard units.

What: Soldiers returning home from deployment.

When: Between 11 a.m. and noon on Oct. 27. All media planning to attend this event must R.S.V.P to the Tennessee National Guard’s Public Affairs Office by 9:00 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Where: Media will be escorted from the front gate at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site to the allocated media location to take photos and video of the event. The address of the front gate is, 600 6th Ave, Smyrna, Tennessee.

