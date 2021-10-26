$420K Awarded to AZDPS by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety for Traffic Enforcement and Equipment

Phoenix — The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) has been awarded over $420,000 in grant funding from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). The grants will help with overtime costs for troopers during driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement details, targeted distracted driving enforcement operations, and seatbelt enforcement details.

The grants will also allow for the purchase of Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) speed measurement devices and other speed measuring radars to be used for traffic enforcement by troopers. Additionally, the grants will be used to target distracted driving and street racing.

The following is a breakdown of grant money allocated from GOHS:

* $181,660 for Impaired Driving Enforcement, Equipment, Materials and Supplies

* $10,000 for Street Racing Enforcement

* $30,000 for Distracted Driving Enforcement

* $5,000 for Seatbelt Enforcement Details

* $20,000 for Distracted Driving Enforcement

* $158,850 for STEP Enforcement, Equipment, Materials and Supplies

* $45,200 for Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) Training and Travel

“Thanks to the continued support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Arizona State Troopers will be able to increase enforcement of speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt usage, aggressive driving and impaired driving, all of which continue to be leading factors in causing serious injury and fatality collisions,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jenna Mitchell, Assistant Director of the Highway Patrol Division at the Arizona Department of Public Safety.