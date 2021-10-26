Submit Release
Early morning Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures scheduled during next three weeks

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

October 26, 2021 -- Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing work requiring early morning closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock over the next three weeks.

Between 2 and 5 a.m., multiple closures of the bridge will be required for repair work. These closures will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic. The closures are planned to last for approximately 30 minutes each. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

  • This week: Closures are scheduled for Thursday and Friday mornings.
  • Week of Nov. 1: Closures are planned for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings.
  • Week of Nov. 8: Closures are planned for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings.

This schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

This work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

