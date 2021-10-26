DC-Based Jazz Artist Aaron Myers Announces GRAMMY® For Your Consideration Campaign
The independent Jazz artist’s fourth studio project, The Pride Album, is up for consideration in seven categories this year and ballots are now openWASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC-based jazz vocalist and pianist Aaron Myers proudly announces that his fourth studio project, The Pride Album, is now up for your GRAMMY® consideration in seven categories, including Best Jazz Vocal Album, Best Improvised Jazz Solo, Best Album Notes, Best Music Film, Best Engineered Album, Best New Artist and Album of the Year.
Released on April 30, 2021, The Pride Album was recorded at the GRAMMY®-winning Tonal Park Studios in Takoma Park, MD by chief engineer Charlie Pilzer, who said “it was a privilege to collaborate with Aaron Myers and Jake Grocetti and all the musicians on The Pride Album. The music is soulful, heartfelt and has a message that addresses current issues.”
On The Pride Album, Aaron is joined by a cast of critically-acclaimed musicians including Kris Funn, Dana Hawkins, Herb Scott, Samuel Prather and Steve Arnold as well as an award-winning production team made up of GRAMMY®-winning mastering engineer Emily Lazar, mastering engineer Greg Lukens, mixing engineer Jake Grotticelli and Myers himself. Myers documented the album’s intricate recording process with a powerful piece titled “The Pride Video Album,” which served as his first venture with Mecca Filmworks and premiered during the DC Jazz Festival’s official International Jazz Day Celebration.
The project was received with much critical acclaim and fanfare, with Downbeat Magazine stating that “throughout the album, the Washington, D.C.-based singer, songwriter and pianist delivers songs bursting with personal and political poignancy, capped off with narrative and emotional clarity,” and other reviews or write-ups appearing in JazzIz Magazine, WBGO’s The Pulse, The Dallas Morning News and more.
The album is available to stream or purchase on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube Music among others. Ballots are now open and voting guidelines for all categories are now available, please keep Aaron Myers top-of-mind for your GRAMMY® consideration!
Matt Singer
Aaron Myers & Co.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn