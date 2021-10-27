Casely Launches Limited Edition Collection with Van Gogh Museum
Through our wonderful partnership with Casely, we hope to inspire people in their everyday life with Vincent’s art and his view on the world.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casely announced its collaboration today with the world-renowned Van Gogh Museum to present a limited edition collection of tech accessories. The collaborative products will showcase prominent paintings from Vincent van Gogh, one of the most influential artists in history.
“Our products are staples in everyday life and we’re thrilled to add beauty to the tech world with this collection,” said Casely CEO Mark Stallings. “We want this collaboration to be a celebration of such a wonderful artist, and a celebration that his legacy continues to live on today.”
Almond Blossom, Sunflowers, Landscape with Houses and Head of a Skeleton with a Burning Cigarette are featured in the collection, bringing Van Gogh’s timeless artwork to a modern canvas.
“A phone is nowadays probably the most gripped, held and used product during the day. Vincent’s art being represented on a phone cover is bound to inspire people to learn more about that particular work or about the painter,” said Van Gogh Museum Business to Business Manager Laurine van Rooijen. “Through our wonderful partnership with Casely, we hope to inspire people in their everyday life with Vincent’s art and his view on the world.”
This collaboration marks the first time officially licensed Van Gogh Museum phone cases will be sold in the United States. The products will be available at getcasely.com/collections/van-gogh on October 27th, with sizes ranging from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
“It was an honor to work with the iconic Van Gogh Museum and their exceptional team,” said Casely co-founder Emily Stallings. "We’re extremely excited about this collection and are grateful to be trusted as a partner.”
About Casely: Casely was founded in 2017 by sister and brother Emily and Mark Stallings. The tech-accessory retailer consistently releases new products to bring customers unique, trendsetting cases while supporting charitable organizations with a portion of profits from each sale. The fast-growing company has worked with artists across the globe and strives to spread the mantra of "Live Bold" to all parts of the world. Follow Casely on Instagram and Facebook.
About the Van Gogh Museum: With a collection encompassing more than 200 paintings, almost 500 drawings and over 700 letters, the Van Gogh Museum brings together the largest collection of works by Vincent van Gogh anywhere in the world. Each year, the museum attracts more than 2 million visitors from around the globe and reaches millions more through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and its website. With a mission to draw on the life and work of Vincent van Gogh and his times to inspire diverse audiences, both in the museum and beyond, products in our online shop and our partner projects also tell his story. All products and services are developed with an eye to the heritage of Vincent van Gogh, and the income generated contributes to advancing the activities of the Van Gogh Museum.
