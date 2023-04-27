Casely and The Met Announce New Line of Tech Accessories
Casely and The Metropolitan Museum of Art Join Forces to Launch an Exclusive Collection of Art-Inspired Phone CasesNEW YORK, NEW YOK, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Casely, the Brooklyn-based DTC retailer, announced its collaboration today with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The new offering will fuse fashion and art to create a unique collection of limited-edition phone cases and portable wireless chargers inspired by The Met's vast and diverse collection spanning 5,000 years of art and culture. The highly anticipated collection will be available for purchase starting May 1, 2023.
Featuring the works of Claude Monet, Katsushika Hokusai, Odilon Redon and Henri-Edmond Cross, this one-of-a-kind collection will give art enthusiasts the opportunity to carry a piece of timeless art in their pockets.
Jeremy Smith, Head of Licensing at Casely, stated, "Having grown up going to The Met and being blown away by all the Museum has to offer, the Casely team and I are beyond thrilled about this partnership and to create a collection that is both fashionable and functional, while celebrating the vast history and cultural significance of the museum.”
The Met x Casely collection will be available online at Casely's website, as well as at The Met Store at The Met Fifth Avenue. Fans can sign up to join the waitlist ahead of launch at www.getcasely.com/collections/the-met.
“Aligning with our mission to bring art to lives and life to art, our collaboration with Casely brings beloved works to the fingertips of consumers,” says Josh Romm, Head of Licensing at The Met. “We’re proud to collaborate with Casely to bring art to consumers in this stylish and modern way.”
ABOUT CASELY
Casely was founded in 2017 by sister and brother Emily and Mark Stallings. The tech-accessory retailer consistently releases new products to bring customers unique, trendsetting cases while supporting charitable organizations with a portion of profits from each sale. The fast-growing company has worked with artists across the globe and is carbon-neutral and FSC certified. Follow Casely on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
ABOUT THE MET
The Metropolitan Museum of Art was founded in 1870 by a group of American citizens—
businessmen and financiers as well as leading artists and thinkers of the day—who wanted to create a museum to bring art and art education to the American people. Today, The Met displays tens of thousands of objects covering 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy. The Museum lives in two iconic sites in New York City—The Met Fifth Avenue and The Met Cloisters. Millions of people also take part in The Met experience online. Since its founding, The Met has always aspired to be more than a treasury of rare and beautiful objects. Every day, art comes alive in the Museum’s galleries and through its exhibitions and events, revealing both new ideas and unexpected connections across time and across cultures.
Jeremy Smith
Casely
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok