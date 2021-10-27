HIP Video Promo turns 21 years old

"We've made it! We are 21 years of age, and now, we begin our 22nd year of fighting the good fight and advocating for the best of the best independent artists."

SOUTH RIVER, NJ, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Hello everybody! I'm Andy Gesner, and I am the owner and president of HIP Video Promo. I'm writing to let you know that yesterday, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, was HIP Video Promo's 21st birthday!

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we've made it! We are 21 years of age, and as we begin our 22nd year of fighting the good fight and advocating for the best of the best independent artists, we will continue to grow, and we'll continue to do our best to provide the kind of marketing and promotional savvy you hope for with any promotions company.

So if it's music video promotion you need, we're here for you. If it's social media marketing or perhaps social media management or social media advertising, we're here for you. Maybe you've got a site that has to be recovered. We're here for our clients during all sorts of difficult situations.

Let's not forget Spotify promotion. If you're reading this, we're pretty sure you're looking for a way to increase your streams. Well, we've been pitching to Spotify playlist curators since 2017.

We're excited to celebrate our 21st birthday with you! Whether it's promo for your video or help with social media marketing or Spotify promotion, we make it easy to get in touch. Give us a call at 732-613-1779 or email info@HIPvideopromo.com.

On behalf of my championship team, I want to thank everyone who has been a part of the HIP family since 2000. Whether you're a video programmer, one of our online partners, or a cherished client - whether you be an artist, a band, a management company, a record label - our gratitude to you is huge, and we appreciate your business moving forward!

Thanks for watching!"

