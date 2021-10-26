Submit Release
Hip Hop Artist Don Favelli Announces Launch of Favelli Home for Art, Home Decor

Favelli Home Offers Art, Home Decor and Companion NFTs

Favelli Home Will Feature Companion NFT Art

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Favelli Enterprises Inc announced today the launch of Favelli Home (https://www.favellihome.com), an online store featuring reprints of colorful original art, complementary throw pillows and other home decor accessories. The online store combines the art and accessories into curated “rooms” that help you visualize the perfect art and decor for your own home.

“We all love to imagine the stylish, expensive, professionally decorated living spaces we see online,” said Don Favelli, President of Favelli Enterprises. “Then we basically give up on the idea because we don’t have the money or we feel like we don’t understand color, art or design.”

“But people know what they like when they see it. With Favelli Home, we help you visualize a space that reflects your style and then make it easy to gather the pieces you need to complete your vision.”

The art works on Favelli Home include reprints of original watercolor paintings, plus digital media/mixed media works and photography. Colorful or decorative throw pillows add a splash of color, shape and texture to the space. The store will include links to companion digital NFTs on OpenSea for shoppers who wish to collect NFT art which Favelli describes as “an area of enormous interest for Favelli Home”.

“It doesn’t matter if you live in a studio apartment or a large house. We all need a space that “belongs” to us in some way, a space that reflects our style, expresses our moods, a space that gives us comfort. We hope that Favelli Home will provide the ideas and inspiration to help you create your perfect space.”


About Don Favelli
Don Favelli is a San Diego, CA hip hop artist, songwriter and entrepreneur, with evocative, original lyrics. His latest album, Relationships Are Hard, was released Nov. 2020, and he expects to release new music in late 2021. Raised in Southern California, Don Favelli has lived over the last several years in Atlanta, Oakland and San Diego. Don Favelli is the CEO and founder of Favelli Enterprises, Inc.

About Favelli Home
Favelli Home features unique and colorful wall art, throw pillows and home decor, plus links to companion NFTs for your digital life. Favelli Home combines art and accessories into curated “rooms” that help you visualize the perfect art and decor to create a space that tells your story and reflects your style.

Press Desk
Favelli Enterprises Inc
+1 760-944-1232
press@favellienterprises.com

