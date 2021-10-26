State Representative Ernest Bailes Sworn Into 87th Legislative Session

by: Rep. Bailes, Ernest

01/12/2021

AUSTIN, TX - State Representative Ernest Bailes was sworn into Texas' 87th Legislature today, marking his third session serving the people of District 18. Bailes' service has been marked by support of public education, private property rights, and agriculture.

"My number one priority continues to be representing the people of my district," stated Bailes. "I am very fortunate to be able to serve the area of Texas where I grew up, and I do not take that privilege for granted."

Rep. Bailes has several bills pending, covering topics such as landowner protections, career and technical education, elderly financial safeguards, and charter school spending transparency.

About Representative Bailes Elected in 2016, State Representative Ernest Bailes represents House District 18, including Liberty, San Jacinto, and Walker counties. Bailes, a lifelong rancher and agriculturalist, was raised on his family’s dairy and beef cattle operation in East Texas. He grew up in Shepherd and earned his B.S. from Texas A&M University in 2004.

Ernest and his wife, Courtney live in Shepherd, Texas with their two sons, Cinco and Rigby. Both sons attend Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD where Courtney is a school teacher. Ernest is active in the community and serves on various boards, including the San Jacinto County Fair Association, San Jacinto County Farm Bureau, and the SISD Technology Advisory Committee.

