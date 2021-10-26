Submit Release
State Representative Ernest Bailes Files HB 1090 Alleviating Property Tax Burden

by: Rep. Bailes, Ernest
01/14/2021

AUSTIN, TX - State Representative Ernest Bailes filed House Bill 1090, lowering the number of previous years allowed to be appraised if property was mistakenly omitted from an appraisal roll.

Currently, chief appraisers may go up to five years on the appraisal roll if they find taxable property was erroneously omitted from a previous appraisal. When this happens, back taxes, penalty and interest are added. HB 1090 changes the number of years considered from five to three.

"It is a top priority of mine to alleviate undue burdens on Texas taxpayers in every way possible," said Bailes. "Although we made improvements to the property tax system in the 86th, I look forward to exploring every possible option."

According to the Texas Tax Code, appraisal districts must reappraise all property in its jurisdiction at least once every three years, rationalizing the need to change this allowance from five to three years.

About Representative Bailes Elected in 2016, State Representative Ernest Bailes represents House District 18, including Liberty, San Jacinto, and Walker counties. Bailes, a lifelong rancher and agriculturalist, was raised on his family’s dairy and beef cattle operation in East Texas. He grew up in Shepherd and earned his B.S. from Texas A&M University in 2004.

Ernest and his wife, Courtney live in Shepherd, Texas with their two sons, Cinco and Rigby. Both sons attend Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD where Courtney is a school teacher. Ernest is active in the community and serves on various boards, including the San Jacinto County Fair Association, San Jacinto County Farm Bureau, and the SISD Technology Advisory Committee.

