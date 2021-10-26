STATE REPRESENTATIVE ERNEST BAILES FILES LEGISLATION PROMOTING TRANSPARENCY IN CHARTER SCHOOL OPERATIONS

by: Rep. Bailes, Ernest

03/24/2021

AUSTIN, TX - State Representative Ernest Bailes filed two measures to promote transparency in education funding. HB 1746 guarantees transparency for charter school finance, while HB 1748 certifies only high-performing charter schools receive expansion waivers.

HB 1746 ensures charter schools utilize in-state bidders unless a non-resident bidder provides a more economically viable option. This bill also requires charter schools use a Texas bank as a depository and that all members of a charter school governing board be a qualified voter in the state of Texas.

"Exporting tax dollars to other states, especially during a time when Texas' economy can benefit from these funds, should cause considerable reluctance among our state's leadership," stated Rep. Bailes. "Many of these measures are already in place for traditional public schools making this a common sense measure for our state."

HB 1748 states that before expansion can occur, the most recent campus rating for at least 90 percent of all campuses operated under the charter school is A, B, or C.

Open-enrollment charter schools may currently request an expansion from TEA, which includes increasing the maximum student enrollment as described by the schools charter, adding a new campus or site, extending grade levels served, and expanding geographic boundaries described by the charter.

About Representative Bailes Elected in 2016, State Representative Ernest Bailes represents House District 18, including Liberty, San Jacinto, and Walker counties. Bailes, a lifelong rancher and agriculturalist, was raised on his family’s dairy and beef cattle operation in East Texas. He grew up in Shepherd and earned his B.S. from Texas A&M University in 2004.

Ernest and his wife, Courtney live in Shepherd, Texas with their two sons, Cinco and Rigby. Both sons attend Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD where Courtney is a school teacher. Ernest is active in the community and serves on various boards, including the San Jacinto County Fair Association, San Jacinto County Farm Bureau, and the SISD Technology Advisory Committee.

Contact Info