Bridge Open on Old Forge Road in Chanceford Township, York County
10/26/2021
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge under construction on Old Forge Road (Route 2048) in Chanceford Township, York County, is open to traffic.
The previous metal arch bridge, which spans an unnamed tributary to Muddy Creek between Duff Hollow Road and Wolf Road, was closed since it was damaged by flooding on August 31, 2018. It was replaced with a reinforced concrete box culvert.
JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $810,516 project.
