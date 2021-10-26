Submit Release
Bridge Open on Old Forge Road in Chanceford Township, York County

10/26/2021

 Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge under construction on Old Forge Road (Route 2048) in Chanceford Township, York County, is open to traffic.

The previous metal arch bridge, which spans an unnamed tributary to Muddy Creek between Duff Hollow Road and Wolf Road, was closed since it was damaged by flooding on August 31, 2018. It was replaced with a reinforced concrete box culvert.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $810,516 project. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###

