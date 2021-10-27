Incredible Demand of Global Probiotics Market with Top players like Danone, Yakult Honsha, Morinaga Milk Industry etc.
Global Probiotics Market was estimated at USD 54.77 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2021 to 2027.
Probiotics are microorganisms like a bacteria and yeast that benefit humans and animals by maintaining intestinal microbial balance. To ensure proper digestive system functioning Probiotics ingredient stimulates the natural digestive juices and enzymes in the body. Probiotics plays inordinate role in preventive healthcare as they stop the occurrence of diseases by strengthening the immune system.
Key Players
Key players in Global Probiotics Market are Chr. Hansen, Danone, Yakult Honsha, Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd, DowDuPont, Kerry, Probi AB, Nestle, Biogaia,., and Glac Biotech.
Impact of the COVID-19
The epidemic has led to a shift in consumption patterns of consumers and eventually affecting the demand for diet being followed. The pandemic lead to a vast spike in demand for immunity-boosting food products and supplements, which is expected to benefit the probiotics market. Probiotics are known for its immunity-boosting properties as it offers robust protection counter to gastrointestinal pathogens and similarly promote the production of natural antibodies in the body.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a highest revenue share in 2020. The region is observing a significant rise in consumer awareness due to competitive strategies adopted by the global players. Healthy demand from countries, such as India, China as well as Australia, is contributing to the overall development. North America is also anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period due to continued investments from manufacturers in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries.
Key Development
In May 2020, Probi AB signed a long-term R&D collaboration agreement with Competence Centre on Health Technologies (CCHT). It aims at developing novel products based on probiotics lactobacilli strains for women’s health.
In September 2020, Danisco launched the latest series of cultures and probiotic formulations for China. This series would enable faster fermentation and higher probiotic counts while maintaining quality and taste for consumers.
In December 2020, Danone launched a probiotic product for preventing lactation mastitis in breastfeeding mothers. It is sold exclusively in China.
Market Segmentation
By Ingredient
1. Bacteria
• Lactobacilli
Lactobacillus acidophilus
Lactobacillus acidophilus
Lactobacillus rhamnosus
Lactobacillus casei
Lactobacillus reuteri
• Bifidobacteria
• Streptococcus thermophilus
2. Yeast
• Saccharomyces boulardii
• Others (Saccharomyces cerevisiae and Saccharomyces bayanus)
By Application
• Functional food & beverages Diabetes
Dairy products
Non-dairy beverages
Infant formula
Cereals
Others (snacks, meat, bakery, and nutrition bars)
• Dietary supplements
• Feed
By End-users
• Human probiotics
• Animal probiotics
By Distribution Channel
• Hypermarkets
• Pharmacies
• Specialty Stores
• Online Stores
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
