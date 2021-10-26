New medflyt Home Health Survey Shows Caregivers Support State and Federal Vaccine Mandates

Caregivers Agree Vaccines Are Safe and Effective Method to Protect Colleagues and Patients

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medflyt, the #1 rated mobile app and management solution for caregivers and home care providers, today revealed exclusive survey results that showed home health staff are less resistant to receive the COVID-19 vaccination than reports previously indicated. The growing number of U.S. home health workers who are in compliance with state vaccine mandates and fully vaccinated, indicate future support for anticipated federal vaccine mandates from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The survey of more than 3,000 home health caregivers found that 92 percent had received at least one dose of the vaccine prior to the October 7, 2021 mandate deadline. Results also showed that 90 percent of those surveyed agree that vaccines should be required for all home health caregivers and 92 percent believe it is important for caregivers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

At a time when 21 U.S. states specify vaccination requirements for healthcare workers, these results indicate minimal discord among one of the most in-demand sectors in the American workforce. The nation’s health care delivery system was overwhelmed before the pandemic, with long-term care providers struggling to fill positions for nurses and aides. Those surveyed agree that dismissing unvaccinated health care staff, even by 8 percent, would affect thousands of homebound individuals who require assistance with daily tasks such as cooking, bathing, grocery shopping and more. Home health staffing shortages in New York State for example, are still a concern, and industry leaders continue to raise alarm about the need for a more realistic solution to the problem.

Medflyt, an acknowledged health-tech innovator, has introduced a suite of digital tools to help manage every aspect of home care agencies—from hiring and training caregivers; to scheduling and clinical documentation; billing and payroll. As the only caregiver-centric homecare ecosystem, medflyt is designed to meet the unique needs of caregivers—resulting in a reduced turnover rate by 30 percent on average. As the pandemic continues, medflyt is primed to make a revolutionary difference in today’s home health care landscape.

With more than 150 home care agency partners on its roster and well over 150,000 caregivers now actively using the mobile app, medflyt is proving to be an outstanding solution to what industry leaders are framing as a very serious problem.

As home care agencies work to close gaps for their clients without caregivers as a result of the vaccine mandate, medflyt’s easy-to-adopt, cloud-based digital tools facilitate recruiting, hiring, training and care coordination. A smart matching algorithm takes the hassle out of staffing and reduces the agency response time from days to minutes. A multilingual training center in the app allows caregivers to train wherever and whenever they want, and easily maintain their compliance. Thanks to the app friendly Electronic Visit Verification system and cloud-based clinical documentation, billing authorizations are managed and submitted seamlessly to Medicaid and other payers—ensuring accuracy for every visit.

“At medflyt, we understand that caregivers spend the most amount of time with patients so it’s imperative that their needs are addressed so that they are able to provide advanced care to patients and agencies can retain employees,” said Levi Y. Pavlovsky, COO and co-founder of medflyt. “Using the tools that the app provides, the system usage data reports a 50 percent increase in caregiver productivity. Medflyt gets rid of the bureaucratic hassle and allows caregivers to focus on what they do best—provide attentive care.”

