VNSNY CHOICE LAUNCHES TWO NEW MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS FOR 2022

VNSNY CHOICE Health Plans Launches Two New Medicare Plans for Low-Income New Yorkers

Comprehensive and Affordable Healthcare Coverage is Now Available to More Low-Income New Yorkers

We’re already serving 28,000 New Yorkers with specialized needs through three existing plans—our Medicaid plans, CHOICE MLTC and SelectHealth, and our integrated Medicare-Medicaid plan, CHOICE Total,” — Dr. Hany Abdelaal, President of VNSNY CHOICE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VNSNY CHOICE Health Plans, a part of the not-for-profit Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY), has announced two new Medicare Advantage health plans for 2022. The two plans, EasyCare and EasyCare Plus, are geared to lower-income New Yorkers and include a robust provider network and affordable premiums. The VNSNY CHOICE Medicare portfolio is rated 4.5 out of five stars overall for 2022, the highest rating of Medicare HMO plans in New York City and Long Island.

In a step that’s expected to accelerate VNSNY’s business growth and extend the reach of VNSNY’s 128-year-old mission, both of these new plans offer an array of supplemental benefits, including dental, vision and hearing coverage, as well as a benefit that can be used to purchase OTC medications and health supplies.

“With the addition of EasyCare and EasyCare Plus, we’re poised to bring our high-quality health coverage to thousands of additional New Yorkers,” Dr. Abdelaal adds.

EasyCare Plus members can also use their OTC benefit to buy groceries at select locations, and even arrange for groceries or healthy meals to be delivered to their home. This OTC/food benefit is aimed at addressing food insecurity, which is all too common among dual Medicare-Medicaid recipients, many of whom have difficulty paying for healthy foods.

Both EasyCare and EasyCare Plus began advertising on October 1st and will start enrolling new members on October 15th, when Medicare’s annual open enrollment period gets underway. The plans will be marketed through a variety of mediums, including print publications, display ads, digital advertising and radio, with a special focus on direct mail outreach.

CHOICE EasyCare is open to anyone eligible for Medicare, but it is particularly well-suited for Medicare beneficiaries who are not eligible for Medicaid but who do qualify for the Medicare low-income subsidy, which can bring down the cost of drug premiums substantially. Members have a co-pay of just $10 when they visit their primary care physician. The plan’s benefits include coverage of prescription drugs, dental care, vision (including glasses or contacts), hearing (including hearing aids) and podiatry services; free transportation to health care appointments; and access to health coaching, CHOICE pharmacists, and a 24/7 nurse hotline. Plan members also receive a special benefit that can be used to purchase over-the-counter medications and other health supplies, while the plan’s Sliver Sneakers benefit gives them access to gyms and virtual exercise classes.

CHOICE EasyCare Plus is designed for people who are enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid. Premiums and primary physician co-pays for members can run as low as zero dollars, depending on their level of Medicaid eligibility. Like EasyCare, this plan also covers medical care, prescription drugs, dental, transportation and health coaching services, and includes a significantly larger OTC medication and health supplies benefit that can also be used to buy groceries and other food supplies. Purchasing options include produce boxes, healthy meals, in-store shopping and home delivery.

“Taken in combination with our current CHOICE Total plan, these new plan offerings provide a unique suite of products that can work together to support our Medicare-eligible CHOICE members over time, enabling them to shift from one CHOICE plan to another as their health status and financial situation change,” says David Robinson, Vice President, Sales and Partnership Development at VNSNY CHOICE.

For more information, please visit www.VNSNYCHOICE.org, or call 1-718-4CHOICE (1-718-424-6423) from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, seven days a week.

About VNSNY

One of the largest not-for-profit home- and community-based health care organizations in the nation, the Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY) has more than 40,000 patients, health plan members and private pay clients in its care on any given day. VNSNY leverages clinical expertise, data analytics and resources to fulfill its mission of delivering the best possible outcomes for everyone, from newborn infants to those over the age of a hundred. For more information, please visit vnsny.org.

Jeanette's Story