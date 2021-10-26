Submit Release
Aluminum Foil Market Worth $ 38400 million by 2027

Aluminum Foil Market

Qualiket Research

Global Aluminum Foil market size is projected to grow from USD 24090 million in 2020 to USD 38400 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Aluminum Foil Market Research Report by End-use (Packaging, Industrial), by Application (Coatings & Adhesives, Wires & Cables, Hoses & Tubes, Building & Construction, Automotive, Medical Applications and Others, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

It is frequently utilized in the packaging industry because of its many features, including its lightweight, durability, flexibility, barrier capabilities, and recyclable nature. Aluminum foil is increasingly being mixed with flexible sheets to create lightweight containers. Increasing demand for easy packaging materials is likely to boost global market expansion.

Key Players

The key players profiled in Aluminum Foil market analysis include Hindalco Industries Limited; Amcor Plc; Zhejiang Junma Aluminum Industry; Huawei Aluminium; Eurofoil; ACM Carcano; Assan Aluminyum; Ess Dee Aluminium; Xiamen Xiashun Aluminium Foil Co., Ltd., Southern Aluminium Industry Co. Ltd

COVID-19 Impact on the Aluminum Foil Market

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has stopped manufacturing activities, reducing demand for Aluminum Foil as well as its manufacture and processing. The Aluminum Foil industry's most badly harmed end-use sectors are automotive and transportation. It has had a significant impact on the market's supply chain management.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the largest revenue share. Asia produces and consumes the most aluminum foil, bags, and pouches in the world. Aluminum foil is in great demand in these regions due to a growing need for healthy lifestyles and consumption habits.

Market Segmentation

By End-use
• Packaging
o Food & Beverage
o Tobacco
o Pharmaceutical
o Cosmetics
• Industrial

By Application
• Wrapper Foils
• Container Foils
• Foil Lids
• Pouches
• Blister Packs
• Collapsible Tubes
• Others


By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

