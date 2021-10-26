StarNews Mobile CEO Guy Kamgaing to Speak at Access to Capital Event 2021
Kamgaing joins other tech industry leaders to share key to Series A fundraising
Whether you’re a first-time entrepreneur or a seasoned startup founder, this panel will share critical knowledge and insider tips on how to successfully raise a Series A”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guy Kamgaing, CEO of StarNews Mobile, a mobile video platform allowing celebrities and content creators to monetize their fan bases in Africa’s, will share the secret to fundraising and launching a successful startup at the Access to Capital Event on October 28, 2021.
The event, hosted by The Alliance for Southern California Innovation (the “Alliance”) and Sieo over Zoom, targets pre-Series A startups that want to learn more about the Series A round fundraising process.
One lucky startup founder will also have the unique opportunity to pitch their company to a panel of technology industry disruptors and get live feedback. Joining StarNews Mobile CEO Guy Kamgaing are Wedbush Ventures founder Petra Griffith and TenOneTen Partner and LA Venture Podcast Host Minnie Ingersoll.
“I’m excited to participate in this panel. Fundraising is truly a journey within the company building process and maneuvering it successfully is extremely hard, especially in the case of fast-growing companies with global ambitions and operating in developing markets, like StarNews,” said StarNews CEO and founder Guy Kamgaing. “I look forward to sharing our experiences in hopes that other entrepreneurs benefit from it.”
“Whether you’re a first-time entrepreneur or a seasoned startup founder, this panel will share critical knowledge and insider tips on how to successfully raise a Series A,” said Aisling Carlson, Chief Business Officer of Sieo.
The Access to Capital Event is part of the larger SoCal Venture Pipeline which partners with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to bridge a key funding gap for the region’s entrepreneurs by connecting high-potential startups to venture capital. It has enabled incredible growth for companies in Southern California, like Santa Monica-based StarNews Mobile, which recently joined the program to secure capital and expand its global footprint.
“Entrepreneurship is everywhere, but funding is not,” said Andy Wilson, Executive Director of the Alliance. “We aim to bridge the gap.”
Kamgaing will speak for a one-hour panel and share his expert insight on how he landed deals with telecommunications giants to distribute content to StarNews subscribers across Cote d'Ivoire, Congo, Cameroon, South Africa, and Nigeria. He also raised an impressive $2.4 million from seed investors prior to joining the Alliance.
RSVP to the virtual event: https://www.sieo.io/event/access-to-capital
About StarNews Mobile
Launched in 2017, StarNews Mobile gives opportunities for all content creators in Africa and elsewhere to reach large local audiences and create a sustainable new income source from their work and talent. The company is a leader in Africa’s mobile video market with a potential to reach 600 million underserved fans and undiscovered talent. StarNews Mobile is currently available in the Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Congo and South Africa, Nigeria, and will be soon launching in Ghana, Benin, Senegal and Mali, thanks to partnerships with large pan-African mobile operators MTN, Orange, and Moov. To learn more, please visit https://www.starnewsmobile.com/.
About The Alliance for Southern California Innovation
The Alliance for Southern California Innovation (the "Alliance") is a not for profit formed in 2017 that has successfully brought together the heft of Southern California's top research institutions, local business leaders, and world-class advisors to focus on bridging critical gaps in the SoCal innovation ecosystem. The goal of the Alliance is to engage and unify SoCal's compelling diversity of talent, ideas, and perspectives in order to optimize the conditions for the region's innovators to bring breakthroughs to the world. Learn more at https://www.alliancesocal.org
