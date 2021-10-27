InsightsNow Expands Client Service Capacity with New Hires

Behavioral research firm adds three new directors to expand client service and innovative insights studies

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightsNow, a behavioral research firm, has expanded its team with the addition of Christina Holstein, Michelle Pretto and Sara Yang. Holstein and Yang both join in the role of Senior Director of Client Partnerships, tasked with growing existing client accounts through strategic innovation planning as well as developing new client and industry relationships. Pretto will be focused on customer service, operational logistics and research project details to ensure delivery of strong, actionable insights on market research projects.

“The addition of Christina, Sara and Michelle is a great asset to both our internal teams, and to our clients,” said Greg Stucky, Chief Research Officer at InsightsNow. “With their strong expertise, we continue to grow and deliver the best possible behavioral insights to assist our clients in bringing innovative products and services to market, and make sure we continue to stay at the cutting-edge of innovation in behavioral market research.”

Christina Holstein joins InsightsNow as a senior director of client partnerships, and brings her passion for meaningful connections and conversations through active listening and deep collaboration to the team. In her various professional roles, Christina has acted as a trusted advisor and partner—designing research in response to business needs to deliver actionable, impactful insights that drive growth. Previously with Ipsos, she now brings her experience to the InsightsNow team from across a range of industries including consumer packaged goods, consumer electronics, personal health care and retail.

Michelle Pretto joins as a project director at InsightsNow, to drive the successful management and execution of research studies and to ensure high quality field work and data collection for the company and their clients. She will work closely with various internal departments at InsightsNow to achieve organizational and client objectives. Pretto graduated from the University of Illinois in Urbana Champaign with a Bachelor of Science in Social Psychology, and a double minor in Public Relations and Business. https://www.linkedin.com/in/michellepretto/

Sara Yang joins InsightsNow as a senior director of client partnerships, bringing experience from client-side research, corporate strategy, product development and manufacturing at scale. Her hybrid thinking approach will bolster InsightsNow’s client projects to create insights that solve business problems. Yang has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Georgia and her doctorate in food science from the University of California, Davis, with a focus on sensory and consumer science.

About InsightsNow

InsightsNow, an award-winning behavioral research firm, partners with companies across a wide array of industry verticals to accelerate marketing, branding and product development decisions for disruptive innovations achieving a cleaner, healthier, happier world. Insights are provided via custom solutions and collaborative tools based on proprietary behavioral frameworks to help find answers faster, improving your speed-to and success-in market. www.insightsnow.com

