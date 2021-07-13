InsightsNow Hires New Vice President of Research and Insights

Kristin Wright, Vice President of Research and Insights, InsightsNow

Market research company adds expert Kristin Wright to lead research team in designing and delivering high-impact insights based in behavioral science

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightsNow®, a behavioral research firm, has hired Kristin Wright to manage InsightNow’s research and insights team, with a focus on delivering behavioral research insights to drive successful innovations for clients. Wright will drive strategic company growth and manage custom client research, as well as grow the research and insights team, in this role.

"Kristin’s track record and ability to balance her roles as strategist, manager and researcher are key skills to support and grow our team," said Greg Stucky, Chief Research Officer for InsightsNow. "Her passion for efficient, effective, exciting, and educational research match the overall ethos of InsightsNow and we look forward to serving our clients even better with her expertise and experience."

Over the past 25 years, Wright has specialized in driving product innovation and research in the food industry, and she will apply these skills in her new role as vice president of research and insights at InsightsNow. Prior to joining the team, she served as a leader of External Technology Acquisition and Technical Consumer Research at The Coca-Cola Company. While there, Wright and her teams enabled future-focused growth, created insights to inspire innovation, and protected more than 20 global billion-dollar brands. Before The Coca-Cola Company, Wright held positions at Nestlé and The Häagen-Daaz Company. She focuses on building teams, research tools and innovative capabilities that help people and the planet be healthier and happier. Wright holds a master's degree in food science—specializing in sensory science and statistics—from Cornell University, and a bachelor’s of science from Oregon State University.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kristin-wright-natoli/

About InsightsNow

InsightsNow®, an award-winning behavioral research firm, partners with companies across a wide array of industry verticals to accelerate marketing, branding and product development decisions for disruptive innovations achieving a cleaner, healthier, happier world. Insights are provided via custom solutions and assisted DIY tools based on proprietary behavioral frameworks to help find answers faster, improving your speed-to and success-in market. www.insightsnow.com

