TEXAS LEGISLATURE APPROVES PROACTIVE LEGISLATION BANNING BOYS FROM GIRLS' SPORTS

by: Rep. Patterson, Jared

10/21/2021

(Austin, TX) – Earlier this week, the Texas Legislature approved House Bill 25, which requires public school students to participate in UIL sports based on their biological sex.

In recent years, the number of requests to change the sex on a birth certificate for reasons outside of a clerical error has risen. A current University Interscholastic League (UIL) rule does separate certain athletic programs by gender but allows amended birth certificates to be accepted. Given the ability of an individual to change their gender with just a physician's statement and a court order, concerns have been raised regarding a male's ability to participate in female sports.

To ensure safety, fairness, and athletic opportunities for girls are protected, HB 25 codifies that a student must compete in sports according to their gender assigned at or near birth, rather than the gender they may identify with later in life. This bill would not prevent a girl from participating in a boy's sport if a corresponding competition for girls is not offered.

Rep. Patterson stated, "If we follow the science, its indisputable that men and women are different, particularly physically in terms of lung capacity, bone density, size, and strength. I believe every student who is able should participate in UIL sports as there is so much to learn from participating. However, for the safety and fairness of all students, boys shouldn’t be allowed to complete against girls in girls’ athletics, regardless of how they feel. It’s almost unbelievable that this measure had to be taken, but this legislation is apparently necessary and will assist in ensuring our girls are not unfairly robbed of athletic opportunity, an issue I thought was settled with Title IX in the 1970s."

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During the 86th Legislative Session, Patterson authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, education, property taxes, as well as eliminated unnecessary and burdensome government regulations. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Calendars, and Homeland Security & Public Safety. He also serves on the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.

