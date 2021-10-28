Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,572 in the last 365 days.

Service Station Ends Ethanol Gasoline Storage System Corrosion Problems

Untreated, rusted underground containment center

Untreated, rusted underground containment center.

Newly installed ethanol pump, treated with HinderRUST HV100, January 2020

Newly installed ethanol pump, treated with HinderRUST HV100, January 2020.

Same ethanol pump, 359 days later, shows no sign of corrosion

Same ethanol pump, 359 days later, shows no sign of corrosion

HinderRUST, by Fluoramics, stops corrosion on below-ground ethanol gasoline storage systems commonly found at gas and service stations.

Independent service stations... are all battling corrosion problems, and the cost of putting in a new containment system can easily run more than $5,000... HinderRUST is obviously an important tool”
— Terry Grapes, a supervisor at Severson Oil Company, Winona, MN
WINONA, MINN., USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HinderRUST, by Fluoramics, stops corrosion on below-ground ethanol gasoline storage systems commonly found at service stations and convenience stores.

In 2014, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) issued a nationwide report indicating that ethanol-blended gasolines were rapidly corroding many gasoline storage tank components such as sump pumps. NIST observed that Acetobacter aceti bacteria was likely converting ethanol vapors to acetic acid, which subsequently was causing severe corrosion on below-ground steel and cast-iron components. If left unchecked, this corrosion could lead to leaks in gas storage tank systems that could contaminate groundwater at some of the nation’s 500,000 service stations.

Corrosion in these systems has been a big problem ever since the first ethanol blends were introduced more than a decade ago, and the corrosion is particularly aggressive if water is also finding its way into the containment system,” said Terry Grapes, a supervisor at Severson Oil Company, Winona, MN.

“In early 2019, we did our routine inspection of our systems and found several of them to be corroded throughout – including the piping and conduits. I contacted our Fluoramics rep and asked him which of his rust preventatives could stop this rust from progressing. A few days later, he met me at one of the locations. We used a brush to apply HinderRUST® HV100 to all surfaces in the system. That was nearly three years ago, and the corrosion has been completely halted. You can see how the HinderRUST migrated across all the surfaces and has formed a barrier to stop corrosion.”

HinderRUST is a rust stopper and lubricant engineered to displace water, bond to the surface, and provide surface film management against rust by creating a thin film of anti-corrosion properties to serve as a barrier against salt and water.

Two years ago, Grapes completely renovated the containment systems at one of his stores, putting in three new sump systems. Once these were installed, he sprayed all the surfaces with a can of HinderRUST HV100 Aerosol. “Today they look as good as new – no rust whatsoever,” says Grapes. “We even sprayed the inside of the spill bucket lids, and these, too, remain rust-free.

“Independent service stations like ours are all battling these corrosion problems, and the cost of putting in a new containment system can easily run more than $5,000, so we are very motivated to maximize the functional life of our systems. HinderRUST is obviously an important tool in achieving this. We try to reapply HinderRUST spray on a quarterly basis, and this has effectively put an end to our rust problems in each of these systems.”

Fluoramics is a solutions provider manufacturing engineered sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at http://www.fluoramics.com.

Patti Reick
Fluoramics, Inc.
+1 507-205-9216
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

HinderRUST Product Overview

You just read:

Service Station Ends Ethanol Gasoline Storage System Corrosion Problems

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Environment, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.