Chryselys announces Jason Carlin as Chief Analytics Officer
Chryselys has invested heavily on building pharma analytics platforms and consulting capabilities in the last 2 years and we believe Jason’s onboarding will add wings to the growth.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chryselys, a Palo Alto based Pharma business consulting and digital transformation company further up its ante in becoming a serious analytics player by attracting another industry stalwart, Jason Carlin. As a Chief Analytics Office (CAO), Jason will lead Chryselys Analytics Platform and consulting capabilities. Jason’s strong background and experience across large Pharma manufactures and consulting will strengthen Chryselys’s Integrated Analytical Services, accelerating momentum in supporting high-value business consulting.
Sanjeev Sardana, Co-Founder and Principal at Chryselys sounded upbeat for the times ahead. Sanjeev said, “We are very excited at Jason’s acceptance to lead tremendous growth ahead of us. Chryselys has invested heavily on building pharma analytics platforms and consulting capabilities in the last 2 years and we believe Jason’s onboarding will add wings to the growth. Chryselys platform capabilities will elevate analytics game to a strategic level across the organization in order to fulfill Data & Analytics initiatives and strengthen operational effectiveness”
Jason is a former PMSA president and served on PMSA’s board for ten years in various roles. Prior to joining Chryselys, Jason led the Product Analytics team at Novartis and supported the Sandoz divisions, as well as led Business Insights for Novartis Hematology Oncology. At Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Jason held various roles leading Sales Analytics, Reporting Powerhouse, and Oncology Management Science. Jason was also at Eisai Pharmaceuticals.
Jason holds a Masters of Engineering in Operations Research & Industrial Engineering from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering with minors in Mathematics and Sales Engineering from the University of Florida.
About Chryselys
Chryselys is a Business consulting & Digital transformation company with AI enabled – Cloud native solutions for Pharma companies to drive strategic & competitive insights. Chryselys is a trusted partner for organizations that seek to achieve high-impact transformations and reach their higher-purpose mission. We build partnerships to bring capabilities that are necessary to move the organization forward. Learn more at Chryselys.com
