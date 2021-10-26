GPost Partners With Haïti Renewal Alliance (HRA) Bringing New Disaster Relief Capabilities To Haïti
A new agreement between Haïti Renewal Alliance (HRA) and technological leader GPost creates new communication capabilities in Haïti during impactful events.
The GPost platform allows for more efficient community coordination during emergencies, assists rescuers in locating victims, and helps direct much-needed supplies to those in need,"”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new agreement between Haïti Renewal Alliance (HRA) and technological leader GPost creates new communication capabilities in Haïti during impactful events. This agreement provides HRA with a revolutionary communication platform to assist with disaster relief in the region.
— Sophie Dessources, Executive Director of Haïti Renewal Alliance
The GPost platform offers the disaster-prone region a stable emergency notification system. "As we onboard more Haitian citizens to the free app," says Tracy Allan, CEO of GPost, "GPost will help HRA to send notifications to individuals, team members, and groups in a dynamically identified area." Crucially, the app can operate independently of the vulnerable phone system, vital in distributing disaster relief. "GPost has finalized an agreement with Haïti Renewal Alliance," says the CEO, "that will see a network of users communicate photos and information to help prioritize supplies and aid."
"In a region still reeling from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, and amid hurricane season, GPost will significantly help the postal service and help with the delivery of recovery aid throughout Haïti", Allan explains.
With the potential to revolutionize postal services, emergency communication, and disaster relief, GPost continues to change the way people and goods interact throughout the Caribbean.
ABOUT Haïti Renewal Alliance (HRA):
Haïti Renewal Alliance (HRA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that promotes sustainable development, investment, donor advocacy, humanitarian assistance, and local and government consultations. As the managing body and administrator of the HDERU for the diaspora community, HDERU has established partnerships with Haitian institutional disaster management bodies such as the Direction de la Protection Civile (DPC; FEMA counterpart) and AGERCA (Private Sector and Civil Society Disaster Risk Management body) in Haïti. Through the HDERU, the diaspora community is directly coordinating with AGERCA, who is tasked to work with the diaspora on streamlining communications and
humanitarian response efforts with the DPC (Haitian government).
