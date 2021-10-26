GPost Partners With Haïti Renewal Alliance (HRA) Bringing New Disaster Relief Capabilities To Haïti

GPost, Need To Know

GPost, Need To Know

A new agreement between Haïti Renewal Alliance (HRA) and technological leader GPost creates new communication capabilities in Haïti during impactful events.

The GPost platform allows for more efficient community coordination during emergencies, assists rescuers in locating victims, and helps direct much-needed supplies to those in need,"”
— Sophie Dessources, Executive Director of Haïti Renewal Alliance
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new agreement between Haïti Renewal Alliance (HRA) and technological leader GPost creates new communication capabilities in Haïti during impactful events. This agreement provides HRA with a revolutionary communication platform to assist with disaster relief in the region.

The GPost platform allows for more efficient community coordination during emergencies, assists rescuers in locating victims, and helps direct much-needed supplies to those in need," says Sophie Dessources, Executive Director of Haïti Renewal Alliance.

The GPost platform offers the disaster-prone region a stable emergency notification system. "As we onboard more Haitian citizens to the free app," says Tracy Allan, CEO of GPost, "GPost will help HRA to send notifications to individuals, team members, and groups in a dynamically identified area." Crucially, the app can operate independently of the vulnerable phone system, vital in distributing disaster relief. "GPost has finalized an agreement with Haïti Renewal Alliance," says the CEO, "that will see a network of users communicate photos and information to help prioritize supplies and aid."

"In a region still reeling from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, and amid hurricane season, GPost will significantly help the postal service and help with the delivery of recovery aid throughout Haïti", Allan explains.

With the potential to revolutionize postal services, emergency communication, and disaster relief, GPost continues to change the way people and goods interact throughout the Caribbean.

ABOUT Haïti Renewal Alliance (HRA):
Haïti Renewal Alliance (HRA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that promotes sustainable development, investment, donor advocacy, humanitarian assistance, and local and government consultations. As the managing body and administrator of the HDERU for the diaspora community, HDERU has established partnerships with Haitian institutional disaster management bodies such as the Direction de la Protection Civile (DPC; FEMA counterpart) and AGERCA (Private Sector and Civil Society Disaster Risk Management body) in Haïti. Through the HDERU, the diaspora community is directly coordinating with AGERCA, who is tasked to work with the diaspora on streamlining communications and
humanitarian response efforts with the DPC (Haitian government).

Tracy Allan
GPost Corporation America
+1 6462602364
email us here

The Lifesaving GPost App

You just read:

GPost Partners With Haïti Renewal Alliance (HRA) Bringing New Disaster Relief Capabilities To Haïti

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Natural Disasters, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tracy Allan
GPost Corporation America
+1 6462602364
Company/Organization
GPost Corporation America
530 5th Avenue, 9th Floor
New York, New York, 10036
United States
+1 877-694-7678
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

WHAT IS GPOST? GPost is an intelligent, cost-effective, and efficient messaging platform that helps you deliver relevant, real-time, geographically-based information, and critical updates to your constituents. End users can download the gpost App from the Apple App Store or Google Play. GPost allows you to send hyper-targeted messages to your constituents based upon physical location, user category, or both. This elevates the perceived quality and value of your updates, by ensuring that critical information connects with your intended recipients at the right time and place while avoiding irrelevant information overload to other constituents (and the subsequent ignoring of future messages which that can lead to)

GPost Website

More From This Author
GPost Partners With Haïti Renewal Alliance (HRA) Bringing New Disaster Relief Capabilities To Haïti
New Agreement Between Haïti Post Office and GPost is set to Revolutionize Communication in the Region
GPost Suggests Governments Are Missing COVID Recovery Opportunities
View All Stories From This Author