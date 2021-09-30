New Agreement Between Haïti Post Office and GPost is set to Revolutionize Communication in the Region
A new agreement between Haiti and technological leader GPost is set to revolutionize communication and disaster relief in the region.
GPost technology will coordinate much-needed supplies by allowing two-way communication between the users and publisher enabling Haïti Post to track items to any final destination.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agreement, signed between the Office des Postes D'Haïti and GPost Corporation America, will change how the postal service operates while creating a resilient emergency notification network.
Addresses are tied to the GPost app on the user's mobile phone, meaning packages can be tracked, collected, or delivered to any geographical location.
"GPost technology will coordinate much-needed supplies by allowing two-way communication between the users and publisher," explains Carel Alexandre, Office Des Postes D'Haïti Post Master, "enabling Haïti Post to track items to any final destination and fulfilling the last mile solution."
The GPost platform offers the disaster-prone region a stable emergency notification system. "As we onboard more Haitian citizens to the free app," says Tracy Allan, CEO of GPost, "GPost will be able to send notifications to individuals in a dynamically identified area." Crucially, the app can operate independently of the vulnerable phone system, vital in distributing disaster relief. "GPost has finalized an agreement with Haiti Renewal Alliance," says the CEO, "that will see a network of users communicate photos and information to help prioritize supplies and aid."
Certified users, who need only provide identification to register, can receive mail and campaigns by physical location, from packages to notifications. The GPost tracking system features driver assignment, status tracking, delivery, and recipient sign-off. Users can also communicate with each other on the app.
"In a region still reeling from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, and amid hurricane season, GPost will significantly help the postal service and help with the delivery of recovery aid throughout Haïti", Allan explains.
With the potential to revolutionize postal services, emergency communication, and disaster relief, GPost continues to change the way people and goods interact throughout the Caribbean.
The lifesaving gpost app.