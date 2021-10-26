LCC cell fire sends two people to hospital

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-119)

October 23, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – A fire inside a cell room at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC) resulted in serious injuries* to an inmate and one staff member today. Both are being treated at the hospital.

The fire broke out shortly after 11:00 a.m. Based on preliminary information, it appears the fire was intentionally set by the inmate using a TV cord. The resulting smoke forced the evacuation of 16 inmates and two staff members in one quadrant of the affected housing unit. No other housing units in the facility were impacted. Local law enforcement as well as fire crews responded to the facility. Three staff members went to the hospital to be evaluated. One was admitted for treatment due to smoke exposure. The inmate who started the fire was also transported and remains hospitalized.

Results of an investigation into this incident will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

*Serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.