Xenios Fitness Announces Exclusive Spartan Coaching Program for Busy Professionals and Entrepreneurs
Coaching Program includes personalized nutrition and workout plans based on a science-based approach and support with expert coaches and psychologists.USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitness Expert & Celebrity Trainer Xenios Charalambous, the founder of Xenios Fitness, is excited to announce his exclusive Spartan Coaching Program, designed to provide busy professionals with an ideal nutrition and workout regimen specially tailored to each individual’s routine and specific needs.
The coaching begins with four essential paradigm shifts, meant to teach clients the steps and skills necessary to get into shape and sustain the results without food restrictions! The first step is to stop under-eating if you want to sustain your results, followed by mastering the three elements of making a program sustainable. Therefore, dropping the "One-size-fits-all program" mentality and developing a personalized program according to your body type and goal. Hence, accept help from a professional, combine all shifts and guarantee your fitness goals, all in under 12 months.
The program is designed based on your fitness goals and can even help address any previous injuries you may have suffered, like lower back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, or joint issues. The revolutionary Spartan Coaching Program by Xenios Charalambous will include personalized workout routines, a tailored nutrition plan, and a laser-focused attention to help attack chronic conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, and diabetes.
Charalambous, who trained for two years in the special forces, designed the Spartan Coaching Program to help busy individuals adapt to a specially designed and sustainable fitness regimen to ensure they get fit and stay healthy and sustain their results for life. The fitness expert has guided numerous A-list celebrities and C-level executives at companies like Google, Morgan Stanley and Amazon, to better overall health and wellbeing.
“With our Spartan Coaching Program, we don’t just design the nutrition and workout plans for you, but also teach you the science and logic behind your program,” said Charalambous. “You will soon realize that you do not need a personal trainer, nutritionist, or have to buy another fitness program in your life ever again after joining the Xenios Fitness family.”
What sets the Spartan Coaching Program apart from the competition is its unique holistic learning approach to your nutrition, workouts, education, and support. If you are ready to make life-altering changes to your overall health and lifestyle, visit xeniosfitness.com.
About Xenios Fitness:
Fitness Expert & Celebrity Trainer Xenios Charalambous presents the world’s most results-oriented fitness program, Spartan Coaching, which helps people transform and empower themselves to be the best version of themselves, both physically and mentally. We achieve this by providing the most up-to-date and scientifically proven methods with our latest technology. For more information, please visit https://www.xeniosfitness.com
Xenios Charalambous
Xenios Fitness
support@xeniosfitness.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter