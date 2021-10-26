SISTERS OF THE UNDERGROUND HOSTS SEX TRAFFICKING, MISSING PERSONS, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE WORKSHOP

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisters of the Underground will conduct a very important and informative workshop “Sex Trafficking, Missing Persons, and Domestic Violence” on Saturday, October 30, 2021 (4:30-6:30pm) at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (650 South Griffin Street – Dallas, TX).

Sisters of the Underground is a full-service crisis response network for Black communities specializing in sex trafficking, missing persons, and domestic violence. SOTU is a Black women-led organization that joined forces to combat underground human trafficking, domestic violence, gang retaliation across the globe empowering those impacted by crime to move from crisis to resiliency.

The leadership team consists of three regional conductors. Founder and owner, Lesedi Shakur serves as Lead Conductor and Investigator for Sex Trafficking. She is a 20-year certified victim’s advocate who utilized her Masters in Psychology to build a career offering counseling service to victims of violent crimes. Chantel Mason is Lead Conductor and Investigator for Missing Persons and Cassandra Cousins is Lead Conductor and Investigator for Domestic Violence. Within the last six months, SOTU has serviced nearly 80 cases resulting in a ninety percent success rate.

Local conductors from the states in their region, alongside SOTU POC (points of contacts), rescue and support women, children and men who are victims of violence in the Black communities across the United States. They work with at-risk of sex-trafficking, sex crimes, domestic violence, those seeking gang separation, and assisting families of gang victims serving as victim advocates.

“Our promise to our riders: Your sleepless nights and long days are coming to an end. Hold on. The train is coming. Our promise to captors and perpetrators: Be afraid. Be very afraid. The train is coming.” – Lesedi Shakur

