Dr Amanda Natalizio Joins GreyStone Laboratoires as Lab Director
Greystone Labs announces the appointment of veteran laboratory leader Dr. Amanda Natalizio as the CLIA Lab Director of Molecular and Genetic Testing.
Maintaining a dynamic and energetic laboratory industry is essential to our nation’s fight against chronic conditions, as well as to ensuring we’re prepared to defend against the next health crisis.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grey Stone Laboratories CEO Sean Coleman and COO Joseph Carter released the following joint statement on the appointment of Dr. Amanda Natalizio, PhD, HCLD (ABB) as the Chief Scientific Officer and CLIA Lab Director of Grey Stone Laboratories.
— Sean Coleman
“On behalf of Grey Stone Laboratories’ executive team and the broader GreyStone family, I am pleased to announce the appointment of veteran laboratory leader Dr. Amanda Natalizio as the Chief Scientific Officer and CLIA Lab Director of Grey Stone Laboratories,” said Sean Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of Grey Stone Laboratories. “As a thoughtful and dedicated advocate for the laboratory industry and the patients we serve, Dr. Natalizio has helped to elevate the work and value of diagnostic laboratories within Texas and nationally, advancing major diagnostic developments on behalf of the organizations and communities she has served. She is a transformational leader who will increase the size, reach, and clinical diversity of Grey Stone Laboratories as we move forward.”
Earlier in her career, Dr. Natalizio served as the Lab Director of Vytalus Medical Group, and was the Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Helix Molecular Solutions, LLC. In 2019, she founded Molecular Mom, LLC, a social media platform dedicated to promoting women and other underrepresented communities in STEM; creating and producing original print, video, audio, and technology-based STEM educational materials; and mentoring and educating the next generation of scientists. Having received her B.S. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (with a minor in Physics) from Wittenberg University, and her Ph.D. in Genetics and Molecular Biology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Dr. Natalizio has established herself as a cross-functional team leader with a unique talent for executing strategic product development, from concept to market introduction. She has been boarded by the American Board of Bioanalysis (ABB) as a High-Complexity Clinical Laboratory Director (HCLD), and is possessed of strong background in both inherited genetics and infectious disease clinical testing in CLIA/CAP/COLA regulatory environments.
“I look forward to continuing our work with the lab under Dr. Amanda’s leadership. Together, we’re committed to expanding patient access to accurate and reliable tests, and supporting the next generation of diagnostic breakthroughs for the patients who are counting on us,” added Coleman. “Maintaining a dynamic and energetic laboratory industry is essential to our nation’s fight against chronic conditions, as well as to ensuring we’re prepared to defend against the next public health crisis.”
“At this critical time for our industry and patients, the GreyStone team has full confidence in Dr. Natalizio as we continue to advance meaningful solutions to support millions of Americans,” added Joseph Carter, Grey Stone Laboratories’ Chief Operating Officer. “Her leadership, expertise, and dedication to the laboratory space are invaluable assets to Grey Stone Laboratories specifically and to the laboratory industry more generally, and I am grateful for her extraordinary commitment to leading our laboratory during a time of such significant change and challenges for our industry and the patients we serve.”
Grey Stone Laboratories is a state-of-the-art, specialty laboratory that provides a suite of advanced diagnostic services and support to patients and providers. Grey Stone Laboratories is at the forefront of driving diagnostic innovation to meet the nation’s evolving healthcare needs and provide vital clinical laboratory tests that identify and prevent infectious, acute, and chronic diseases. Grey Stone Laboratories partners with providers and their patients to advance the next generation of healthcare delivery through diagnostic solutions that expand access to lifesaving testing services.
