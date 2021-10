Grey Stone Laboratories announces the opening of its new 8,130-square-foot laboratory in Houston, Texas.

GreyStone Technician Jordan Folds Working at the New Houston Location.

Grey Stone Laboratories—one of the nation’s premier advanced, laboratories—announces the opening of its new 8,130-square-foot laboratory in Houston, Texas.

Our providers and their patients rely on us for timely and accurate lab results to manage some of their most complicated health and wellness challenges,” — Sean Coleman

HOUSTON, TX, USA, October 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston, Texas – GreyStone Labs CEO Sean Coleman and COO Joseph Carter released thefollowing joint statement on the opening of the organization’s newest state-of-the-art laboratoryspace in Houston, Texas.GreyStone Labs (formerly stylized Grey Stone Labs)—one of the nation’s premier advanced,specialty laboratories—announces the opening of its new 8,130-square-foot laboratory inHouston, Texas. With corporate offices in Boynton Beach, Florida and additional laboratoryspace in Irving, Texas, GreyStone Labs’ new state-of-the-art facility is the company’s largestlaboratory, and will create more than 50 jobs over the next several years, providing the capacityto serve more healthcare providers and their patients. “From Houston, Texas, all the way toDelray Beach, Florida and beyond—we want to provide industry-leading diagnostic testingsolutions to as many communities as we can,” said Sean Coleman, Chief Executive Officer ofGreyStone Labs.“Our providers rely on us for timely and accurate lab results to manage some of their patients’most complicated health and wellness challenges,” continued Coleman. “This new facilityprovides the perfect location for us to ensure faster turnaround times for our lab services, as wellas a robust workforce of laboratory professionals dedicated to our mission. We deeply appreciateall the hard work of our laboratory staff—along with the cooperation from state and localpartners—to ensure we could open on schedule this year. This is a very exciting time for GreyStone Labs.”Specializing in both hereditary genetic testing and molecular infectious disease testing,GreyStone Labs offers world-class clinical diagnostic services, based on the application of themost groundbreaking, state-of-the-art technology, including Next-Generation Sequencing. Thecompany has also launched robust PCR testing solutions for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA(the virus that causes COVID-19).GreyStone’s vision is to make it possible for all healthcare providers and their patients to benefitfrom genomics-driven, precision-based medicine. The organization is committed to enablingclinicians to deliver on personalized medicine that is data-driven, results-oriented, and research-led, by rapidly and accurately interpreting genomic and molecular data, and using this insight tohelp healthcare professionals diagnose and treat those who depend upon them. GreyStone Labsservices a variety of healthcare specialists and their patients, and looks forward to establishingthe systems necessary to provide the highest possible quality testing to Medicare, Medicaid,Cash Pay and Commercial Insurance patients.At GreyStone’s new Houston facility, which is located in the Spring Hill Business Park,laboratory staff conduct comprehensive testing, analysis, and reporting to ensure the bestpossible care and outcomes for providers and their patients.“This new laboratory space enables us to better accommodate long-term needs by introducingstate-of-the-art diagnostic capabilities, while expanding our capacity in closer proximity to someof our higher-volume markets,” said Joseph Carter, Chief Operations Officer of GreyStone Labs.“We’re confident that this location places us in a tremendous position for future success, and willexpand our capacity to serve even more patients through the provision of the highest-quality,most clinically actionable diagnostic results.”GreyStone Labs has the capacity to support more than 1 million patients and perform more than250 million tests each year. To learn more, visit www.greystonelaboratories.com ###GreyStone Labs is a state-of-the-art, specialty laboratory that provides a suite of advanceddiagnostic services and support to providers and their patients. GreyStone Labs is at the forefrontof driving diagnostic innovation to meet the nation’s evolving healthcare needs and provide vitalclinical laboratory tests that identify and prevent infectious, acute, and chronic diseases.GreyStone Labs partners with healthcare professionals to advance the next generation ofhealthcare delivery through diagnostic solutions that expand access to lifesaving testing services.GreyStone Labs is committed to compliance with all rules, laws, and regulations to help decreaseMedicare fraud, waste, and abuse.