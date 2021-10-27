Grey Stone Laboratories announces the opening of its new 8,130-square-foot laboratory in Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX, USA, October 27, 2021 -- Houston, Texas – GreyStone Labs CEO Sean Coleman and COO Joseph Carter released the
— Sean Coleman
following joint statement on the opening of the organization’s newest state-of-the-art laboratory
space in Houston, Texas.
GreyStone Labs (formerly stylized Grey Stone Labs)—one of the nation’s premier advanced,
specialty laboratories—announces the opening of its new 8,130-square-foot laboratory in
Houston, Texas. With corporate offices in Boynton Beach, Florida and additional laboratory
space in Irving, Texas, GreyStone Labs’ new state-of-the-art facility is the company’s largest
laboratory, and will create more than 50 jobs over the next several years, providing the capacity
to serve more healthcare providers and their patients. “From Houston, Texas, all the way to
Delray Beach, Florida and beyond—we want to provide industry-leading diagnostic testing
solutions to as many communities as we can,” said Sean Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of
GreyStone Labs.
“Our providers rely on us for timely and accurate lab results to manage some of their patients’
most complicated health and wellness challenges,” continued Coleman. “This new facility
provides the perfect location for us to ensure faster turnaround times for our lab services, as well
as a robust workforce of laboratory professionals dedicated to our mission. We deeply appreciate
all the hard work of our laboratory staff—along with the cooperation from state and local
partners—to ensure we could open on schedule this year. This is a very exciting time for GreyStone Labs.”
Specializing in both hereditary genetic testing and molecular infectious disease testing,
GreyStone Labs offers world-class clinical diagnostic services, based on the application of the
most groundbreaking, state-of-the-art technology, including Next-Generation Sequencing. The
company has also launched robust PCR testing solutions for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA
(the virus that causes COVID-19).
GreyStone’s vision is to make it possible for all healthcare providers and their patients to benefit
from genomics-driven, precision-based medicine. The organization is committed to enabling
clinicians to deliver on personalized medicine that is data-driven, results-oriented, and research-
led, by rapidly and accurately interpreting genomic and molecular data, and using this insight to
help healthcare professionals diagnose and treat those who depend upon them. GreyStone Labs
services a variety of healthcare specialists and their patients, and looks forward to establishing
the systems necessary to provide the highest possible quality testing to Medicare, Medicaid,
Cash Pay and Commercial Insurance patients.At GreyStone’s new Houston facility, which is located in the Spring Hill Business Park,
laboratory staff conduct comprehensive testing, analysis, and reporting to ensure the best
possible care and outcomes for providers and their patients.
“This new laboratory space enables us to better accommodate long-term needs by introducing
state-of-the-art diagnostic capabilities, while expanding our capacity in closer proximity to some
of our higher-volume markets,” said Joseph Carter, Chief Operations Officer of GreyStone Labs.
“We’re confident that this location places us in a tremendous position for future success, and will
expand our capacity to serve even more patients through the provision of the highest-quality,
most clinically actionable diagnostic results.”
GreyStone Labs has the capacity to support more than 1 million patients and perform more than
250 million tests each year. To learn more, visit www.greystonelaboratories.com.
###
GreyStone Labs is a state-of-the-art, specialty laboratory that provides a suite of advanced
diagnostic services and support to providers and their patients. GreyStone Labs is at the forefront
of driving diagnostic innovation to meet the nation’s evolving healthcare needs and provide vital
clinical laboratory tests that identify and prevent infectious, acute, and chronic diseases.
GreyStone Labs partners with healthcare professionals to advance the next generation of
healthcare delivery through diagnostic solutions that expand access to lifesaving testing services.
GreyStone Labs is committed to compliance with all rules, laws, and regulations to help decrease
Medicare fraud, waste, and abuse.
