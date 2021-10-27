SAVI Partners with NETGEAR and LG to Deliver Simplified AVoIP Solutions for Advanced Video Distribution and Integration
Leveraging Canvas with NETGEAR’s proAV series switches and LG webOS displays, SAVI’s strategic partnerships form an unbeatable trio in the commercial AV space.
Partnering with industry leaders, like NETGEAR and LG, advances our Dealers’ ability to provide seamless integration and interoperability without the added complexity of most solutions on the market.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVI Controls, designer and manufacturer of simple control and automation solutions, today announced its partnership with NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products in the commercial AV market. This partnership builds on SAVI’s longtime alliance with commercial display leader LG Business Solutions USA to deliver simplified AV-over-IP solutions with enhanced network integration.
— John Dorsey
Seamless network integration is critical for AV-over-IP installations, and the newly SAVI Certified NETGEAR M4250 and M4300 managed switches – paired with and the proven SAVI Canvas and the LG webOS smart platforms – provide customers with an unparalleled video distribution experience while reducing system cost, cabling, and networking complexity.
“I’ve been a fan of NETGEAR since the late ‘90s, and our partnership is yet another step in providing commercial integrators and their end-users with powerful, reliable, and, most importantly, simple tools to heighten their AV experiences,” said SAVI CEO, John Dorsey. “Partnering with industry leaders, like NETGEAR and LG, advances our dealers’ ability to provide seamless integration and interoperability without the unnecessary complexity of most solutions on the market.”
“NETGEAR is very excited to welcome SAVI as a key Pro AV partner,” said Laurent Masia, Director of Product Line Management for Managed Switches at NETGEAR. “The combination of our easy-to-configure and highly capable AV network switches along with SAVI’s world-class products allows us to create a better experience for end-users.”
SAVI Canvas, built into LG webOS-enabled indoor and outdoor commercial displays, eliminates the box behind the display, enabling custom content delivery, management, and system control with only a single network cable. Similar to Canvas engineering, NETGEAR switches are designed to remove pain points for commercial integrators by offering optimized switching with a suite of advanced features at a fraction of the cost.
Meticulous interoperability testing has proven that the SAVI-certified switches are ideal for SAVI Canvas and LG webOS deployments utilizing features like AV-over-IP Multicast functionality, Hardware Flow Control, IGMP Snooping, IGMP Querier, and either Layer 2 or Layer 3 switching options.
“Certified Dealers can now purchase NETGEAR switches directly from SAVI,” said Byron Baird, VP of Sales at SAVI. “Our strategic partnerships with LG and NETGEAR radically simplify project procurement while ensuring tighter integration for enhanced video distribution and multicast experiences.”
See SAVI Canvas, LG webOS displays, and NETGEAR M4250 and M4300 series switches in action at SAVI’s InfoComm booth, #W204C, in the Orange County Convention Center from Wednesday, October 27 to Friday, October 29.
About SAVI Controls
Established in 2011, SAVI Controls is revolutionizing commercial AV with a thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solution focused on delivering immersive experiences to the end-user and their customers. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI has developed a powerful server along with the hardware and user interface software that come together to streamline programming, installation, and expense, making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. Built by a team with deep commercial AV expertise, SAVI’s hardware, operating system, and UI software are available through dealers. For more information, visit www.hellosavi.com
About NETGEAR, Inc.
NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Facebook for NETGEAR Business, Instagram and our blog at NETGEAR.com.
About LG Business Solutions USA
The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA, based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $56 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.
Roslyn Ellis
SAVI Controls
+1 214-785-6510
roslyn@savicontrols.com
