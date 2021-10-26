Bright!Tax COO Katelynn Minott Recognized with CPA Practice Advisor 40 Under 40 Award
Bright!Tax COO, partner, and Senior Managing CPA Katelynn Minott has been named in the 2021 CPA Practice Advisor 40 Under 40 list.
With her boundless enthusiasm and foresight, Katelynn was among the first to shatter the barrier that allowed Americans overseas, for the first time, to securely file their U.S. taxes online.”USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright!Tax COO, partner, and Senior Managing CPA Katelynn Minott has been recognized for her groundbreaking contribution to the accounting profession with a 2021 CPA Practice Advisor 40 Under 40 award.
— Greg Dewald, Bright!Tax CEO
The CPA Practice Advisor 40 Under 40 Awards recognize thought leaders who are transforming the accounting profession through their exemplary leadership, innovative thinking, and community outreach which extends the visibility of the profession.
Katelynn said: “I’m thrilled to have been recognized by CPA Practice Advisor for my work with Americans overseas. The accounting profession has allowed me to meet and make a difference in the lives of thousands of American expats around the world, which has been a humbling and deeply rewarding experience. Every American who moves overseas is a courageous pioneer with a compelling story to tell, filled with adventures and challenges. The opportunity to meet and support such fascinating people in all corners of the globe is inspiring, and empowering.”
Katelynn began her career at PwC, before moving to Chile, where she co-founded Bright!Tax, a U.S. tax firm with a vision to serve American clients around the world remotely by harnessing the power of new online technologies. Bright!Tax has since won five global Emma awards for excellence as best expat tax provider and for financial services innovation, and has grown to a team of more than 40 located in 30 countries who serve American clients in over 200 countries.
Katelynn is also a regular contributor to Forbes and Fast Company and has appeared as a guest-expert on various global tax webinars and podcasts including International Living Magazine, American Citizens Abroad, and Democrats Abroad.
Bright!Tax founder Greg Dewald said: “With her boundless enthusiasm and foresight, Katelynn was among the first to shatter the barrier that allowed Americans overseas, for the first time, to reliably and securely file their requisite U.S. taxes online. Previously, the very idea that one could file taxes remotely was unthinkable. With the emergence of social trust and online encryption, Katelynn, with her visionary brand of entrepreneurialism, recognized the opportunity and ran with it. Now with clients in almost every country in the world, the result has been remarkable to say the least.”
