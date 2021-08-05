BRIGHT!TAX CDO ALLYSON LINDSEY RECOGNIZED AS 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH EMERGING LEADER
Bright!Tax CDO Allyson Lindsey, CPA has been named a 2021 Women to Watch Emerging Leader by COCPA.
In my lifelong career as an entrepreneur, I have worked with talented people from all over the world, but I have rarely had the privilege to work with an individual of the calibre of Allyson Lindsey.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright!Tax CDO Allyson Lindsey, CPA has been named a 2021 Women to Watch Emerging Leader by COCPA. The award will be presented as part of the 2021 Women’s Summit at the Denver Inverness Hilton on August 27, 2021.
— Greg Dewald, Bright!Tax CEO
The award recognizes female CPAs in Colorado who have demonstrated leadership and made significant contributions both to the profession and their communities.
Bright!Tax is the leading provider of tax services for Americans who live overseas. Allyson joined the team in 2017 from Deloitte. She made an instantaneous impact due to her knowledge, sparkling personality, innovativeness and work ethic, so much so that she made partner in just 2 years.
As CDO, Allyson has guided Bright!Tax through a period of exponential growth, overseeing the firm’s tax preparation, sales, and client services teams, and introducing process and technological improvements as well as introducing new recruitment techniques to ensure that the firm hires only the most dedicated and talented candidates.
In the wider field of accountancy, Allyson is a thought-leader who is at the cutting edge of a wider transition to providing accounting services remotely online. She writes and contributes to Forbes tax articles, along with other publications.
In addition to her roles in the company, she still finds time to volunteer her services at VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance). Since 2016, she’s been a member of the Engagement Council at Denver University School of Accountancy, including serving as Chair.
Allyson said: “I’m thrilled to have been recognized with this award, and I’d like to thank the COCPA Women to Watch awards committee for their consideration and endorsement.”
Greg Dewald, Bright!Tax CEO, said: “In my lifelong career as an internet entrepreneur, I have worked alongside talented people from all over the world. In all that time, I have rarely had the privilege to work with an individual of the calibre of Allyson Lindsey.”
Hugo Lesser
Bright!Tax US Expat Tax Services
+1 2124652528
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn