Perrin Conferences to Host In-Person National Construction Defect Conference in Fort Lauderdale
With a coast- to-coast trend analysis from the leaders in the field, this live conference will cover all aspects of construction defect litigation and coverage.
The speakers from across the country will provide the audience with construction defect litigation updates and perspectives highly valuable to anyone practicing in the industry.”WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, will host an in-person National Construction Defect Conference on November 10-12, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences
Speakers will consist of attorneys, in-house counsel, insurance professionals, risk managers, and other industry experts. “The speakers from across the country will provide the audience with construction defect litigation updates and perspectives highly valuable to anyone practicing in the industry,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
Perrin is pleased to announce its conference chairs: Gary F. Baumann, Esq., Founding Partner, Baumann, Gant & Keeley, P.A., Luke Ryan, Esq. Shinnick & Ryan, and Wilson Townsend, Vice President, Director, The RiverStone Group.
The conference chairs and speakers will host thought-provoking panel discussions construction defect trends, WRAP policies, effects of COVID-19, arbitration, excess claims, technology, insurance coverage and more!
Some of the featured panelists include:
• Matthew Adler, Senior Claims Consultant, AXA XL, Los Angeles, CA
• Paul Amirata, Esq., Senior Vice President, CD/CGL Claims, Cranmore, St. Petersburg, FL
• Philip J. Collias, Senior Vice President, Lockton Companies, LLC, Los Angeles, CA
• Ryan Coons, CPCU, AIC, Director, Construction Defect Claims, Amerisure, Canonsburg, PA
• Sean Gallagher, Unit Manager, North American Risk Services, Inc., Altamonte Springs, FL
• Tom Gesner, CRIS, Technical Claims Director – Construction Defect, AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., Dover, NH
• Henrietta Hinojosa, Vice President, National Claim Services, Atlanta, GA
• Michael A. Hinojosa, Chief Claim Officer/Senior Vice President, National Claim Services, Alpharetta, GA
• Eileen Jenkins, Manager Technical Claims – Liability, Builders, Atlanta, GA
• Tara Leigh Lucas, Senior Vice President, Casualty Specialty Claims, AIG, Jersey City, NJ
• Andrew S. Nadolna, Esq., Mediator and Arbitrator, JAMS, New York, NY
• Ryan Pitterson, Risk Management Director, Turner Construction Company, Dallas, TX
• Kenna Plangemann, Senior Direct of Claims, Associate General Counsel, Suffolk Construction, Tampa, FL
• Raymond Weiss, Senior Vice President, Leader of Construction-GB Specialty Liability Practice Group, Gallagher Bassett, Danbury, CT
• Hon. Christopher T. Whitten, Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County, Phoenix, AZ
The conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit for qualified candidates. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
