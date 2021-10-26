Glassbox Broadens Its Expertise With Performance Analytics, Providing Real-Time Insights to Optimize User Experience
Expansion enhances the company’s position as the leading comprehensive digital customer experience solution
Glassbox (TASE:GLBX)NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox, the premier provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, today announced the availability of Performance Analytics which enables next-generation Real User Monitoring (RUM) and core web vitals analysis. The capability enables real-time insights to optimize application components and boost performance as it moves away from simply monitoring errors to monitoring experience. Ultimately, the addition prioritizes a brand’s business goals such as revenue, conversion rates and abandonment while strengthening Glassbox’s standing as a holistic digital experience intelligence provider.
This expansion is yet another stride by Glassbox to attain its goal of supporting faster cross-team collaboration, increasing revenues and enhancing the overall end-user experience. By shifting focus from RUM to Real User Experience (RUX), Glassbox enables businesses to overcome the challenges of traditional RUM functionality, which only addresses technical errors rather than all experience issues in context of the entire customer journey. The company made the transition to RUX by combining the performance analytics of RUM, such as page resource errors and core web vitals, with integrated digital experience analytics, such as session replay, ad-hoc funnels and journey maps, to drive page experience with speed and impact. Together, they provide an unparalleled understanding of the entire customer journey in real-time through the vantage point of the end-user. In doing so, Glassbox has reinforced its commitment to the Experience Intelligence paradigm it launched earlier in 2021.
"Through our dedication to creating a comprehensive Experience Intelligence hub, we continue to seek opportunities to elevate businesses' ability to improve and measure digital customer experience across a variety of verticals," said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO, Glassbox. "Glassbox’s holistic approach emphasizes how the visibility of technical issues is no longer enough; sourcing and analyzing data into actionable insights is the future of how organizations will be better equipped to elevate every digital journey.”
In June 2021, Glassbox announced the successful completion of its initial public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and is traded under the symbol GLBX. In October of 2020, the company acquired SessionCam, increasing its activity in online commerce, government services and digital education sectors. To learn more, visit www.glassbox.com.
Francesca Pezzoli
Glassbox
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn