OpKey a Part of the Latest Gartner Report on How to Test Enterprise SaaS Applications
This research outlines the extent of ownership and testing that varies based on scheduled updates, integration, extension, and user needs
OpKey's continuous testing platform enables customers to keep up with the rapidly increasing pace of releases, provides automated validation for the specific features and end-to-end business processes”DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpKey, the one-and-only Process Mining enabled Continuous Test Automation platform for enterprise SaaS applications today announced that it has got mention in an important Gartner report "Quick Answer: How Should We Test Enterprise SaaS Applications?"
— Pankaj Goel, CEO, OpKey
According to Gartner, “Utilizing enterprise applications delivered as SaaS does not remove application and software engineering leaders and their teams from owning the quality of the user experience. This research outlines the extent of ownership and testing that varies based on integration, extension, and user demands. Organizations that acquire enterprise SaaS applications must invest in Impact analysis and Automation Technologies as the key aspects when the cadence of change, amount of extension and integration, and business criticality are high”.
OpKey's Real-time Change Impact Analysis automatically scans the new code, analyzes security issues, and identifies test coverage gaps to deliver risk-based test automation. OpKey offers End-to-End test validation across packaged apps, custom apps, web apps, databases, APIs, and beyond.
“The cadence of change, amount of extension and integration pose implementation challenges, cost impacts, and most importantly, an increased level of complexity for enterprise SaaS applications. OpKey's continuous testing platform enables customers to keep up with the rapidly increasing pace of releases, provides automated validation for the specific features and end-to-end business processes. “ said Pankaj Goel, CEO, OpKey.
If you have a Gartner Account, you can download the report by clicking on this link.
https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/4006309/quick-answer-how-should-we-test-enterprise-saas-applications-
About OpKey
OpKey is the only continuous test automation platform supporting over 14+ ERP applications like SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, Workday, Salesforce, Trackwise, and many more. OpKey provides comprehensive out-of-the-box Pre-built test accelerators with 10000+ Pre-built business processes across major business modules for these huge enterprise applications. With AI-powered Change Impact Analysis and Self-Healing capabilities, OpKey is making a differentiating change into the digital transformation drive helping customers achieve shorter release cycles and business assurance with seamless test maintenance as the application evolves. OpKey helps customers globally to achieve zero production defects, reduce QC cycle times by up to 80%, and reduce overall QA costs by up to 70% with its Process Mining enabled Continuous Test Automation platform.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner’s research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner, Inc. How Should We Test Enterprise SaaS Applications? By Analysts Jim Scheibmeir, Joachim Herschmann, Thomas Murphy, Paul Schenck, 29 September 2021
Media Contacts:
Amit Kumar
Smart Software Testing Solution Inc
+1 214-385-1627
info@sstsinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn