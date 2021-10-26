Optimistic to Enliven Crypto World, DOOiT will Launch Crypto Exchange at the end of October 2021
DOOiT also facilitates new digital token owners to be able to grow and support other large assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and others
DOOiT also facilitates new digital token owners to be able to grow and support other large assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and others.”BADUNG, BALI, INDONESIA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of the crypto market lately rapidly penetrates the international community. Even Indonesia is taking a role in the world of cryptocurrency.
In the crypto world, exchanges play an important part been used for buying and selling crypto-assets or cryptocurrencies. It is the intermediary that connects buyers and sellers. The analogy, such as a brokerage or securities company in stock trading, can be suggested.
The result can be seen from many platforms that support the development of digital tokens. This was stated by Jimmi Saputra, as a CEO of DOOiT Indonesia
According to Jimmi, DOOiT will take on the role of a platform that will accept new digital tokens in Indonesia to entice further development and it is reported that DOOiT will be launched at the end of October 2021.
"In addition to the relatively small fee, it will also benefit all parties. DOOiT also facilitates new digital token owners to be able to grow and support other large assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and others," said Jimmi.
One of the advantages of DOOiT, continued Jimmi, is that the project owner can develop it on a larger scale. It will be used for the crypto community to be able to support small projects that are growing.
Jimmi is optimistic that DOOiT will be able to enliven the crypto ecosystem and become a new platform for digital token projects in Indonesia and internationally.
In addition to Crypto Exchange, DOOiT also has its own digital token, the DOOiT Token ($DOO), which will be paired with other digital tokens, one of which is NEFTiPEDiA ($NFT).
DOOiT also plans to reach out to project owners and investors by creating promotions through reports in various foreign media, advertorials on various Blockchain-related blogs, and other sources.
"For details about the DOOit token program, you can check our social media Instagram @tokendooit, Twitter, website and Telegram group," continued Jimmi.
