To Be Released at the End of October 2021, Neftipedia's NFT Marketplace Collaborates with Local Artists
Artists can sell their artworks through the NFT marketplace using Neftipedia application which will be available on the Play Store for Android.
Now Neftipedia has its own crypto wallet designed for users so they don't have to move their NFT assets to another wallet.”BADUNG, BALI, INDONESIA, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currently, there are many blockchain-based technologies that are used as digital assets. Not only Bitcoin, but NFT (or Non-Fungible Tokens) have also received a lot of attention from the international community.
— Jimmi Saputra
In general, NFT is a kind of a digital certificate based on blockchain technology that is a proof of ownership for the party who has the photo, video, or other virtual form of asset.
Assets with NFT will be recorded on a blockchain, a kind of a digital “ledger” similar to the network that supports Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies.
Once the NFT has been encrypted on the blockchain at some point, it can no longer be replicated or duplicated. An example is the first tweet of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey which was sold at a price of 2.5 million US dollars.
As we know, Indonesia, especially Bali, is rich in unique cultures and works of art that can be converted into digital assets. Moreover, Bali also has a place in the eyes of the international community as famous for its natural beauty.
Artists can sell their artworks through the NFT marketplace using Neftipedia application which will be available on the Play Store for Android.
Neftipedia provides an opportunity for a better future for every artist to start selling and popularizing their products to foreign countries and all over the world. Jimmi Saputra, as COO of Neftipedia, reported that this marketplace will be launched on October 25, 2021.
"With Neftipedia NFT marketplace, it will be easier for art creators to reach art enthusiasts in various parts of the world, and increase the selling value of their artworks because after the minting process in the NFT marketplace, each artwork will receive a unique code and will be registered on the blockchain automatically, it will increase the selling power of the artwork itself," said Jimmi.
With unique characteristics, NFT is impossible to imitate. The existence of Neftipedia marketplace can bridge a gap between the virtual and the physical economies, then offer a wide range of sales or markets, so the digital goods minted by the artists can have higher value.
Currently, the growth of the NFT market is partly the result of increased online activity due to the pandemic. It also reflects a broader and trending activity towards spending more time virtually.
"Now Neftipedia has its own crypto wallet designed for users so they don't have to move their NFT assets to another wallet. Neftipedia platform also provides an auction feature so that creators or artists could get more favourable prices," Jimmi Saputra added.
NFT has even penetrated into various fields such as collectibles, intellectual property rights, certificates, financial instruments, taxation, games and many more. As a marketplace that bridges creators and art connoisseurs, Neftipedia collaborates with various local and foreign artists who are ready to mint NFTs on this platform.
marketing@neftipedia.com
Tiga Token Digital
+62 877-3038-5571
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn