SMi’s 3D Cell Culture conference 2022 – Speakers announced
SMi Reports: Agenda and speaker overview of the upcoming 5th Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference.LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the return of the successful 3D Cell Culture Conference for its 5th year, taking place on 9th and 10th February 2022 in London, UK. Over the past few years, 3D Cell Culture has gained momentum within the pharmaceutical industry due to the benefits that this model offers for in vitro applications patient-derived tissues, drug discovery, predictivity and validation, and safety and toxicity.
The two-day agenda will focus on ‘Developing Complex, Translatable and Physiologically-Relevant Celluar Models in Vitro’ which will explore advances application in 3C cell models, microphysiological systems, applications of technology and case studies, imaging, high throughput screening and advances in 3D cell culture models which make up core components within the 3D Cell Culture field.
This year, the conference will be co-chaired by Stefan Przyborski, Professor of Cell Technology, Durham university and Philip Hewitt, Global Head of Early Investigative Toxicology, Merck and proudly sponsored by CELVIVO and Promego.
For those interested in attending, can register at http://www.3D-cellculture.com/EINPR1 , early bird offer save £400 expires 29 October 2021
Guest Speaker: Suzanne Fitzpatrick, Senior Advisor for Toxicology, FDA
Industry and Pharma Speakers:
• Hansjoerg Keller, Sr Principal Scientist, Novartis IBR
• BanuPriya Sridharan, Investigator, Organoid and Cell Biology, GSK
• Caroline Archer, Associate Principal Scientist, AstraZeneca
• Freddy Van Goethem, Scientific Director - Fellow, Johnson & Johnson; Janssen
• Jason Ekert, Senior Director and Head of Complex In Vitro Models, GSK
• Julian Bahr, Senior Scientist, AstraZeneca
• Terry Van Vleet, Investigative Toxicology and Pathology, AbbVie
• Dr. Luca Frenguelli, Senior Scientist, Engitix therapeutics
• Robert Vries, CEO, Hubrecht organoid technology
3D Cell Culture Expert Speakers Include:
• Pedro Pinto, Lab lead, Urology, university of Greifswald – Medical Centre
• Dr. Elisa Budyn, Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Ecole Normale Supérieure Paris-Saclay
• louis Scampavia, Scientific Director, Sr, Scripps
• Catherine Vickers, Head of innovation, nC3Rs
• Stephen J. Fey, Founder and Chief Research Officer, CelVivo
• Anne Rios, Principal Investigator/ Head of the PMC imaging Center, the Princess Maxima Center
In addition to the agenda, there will be two pre-conference interactive workshops on 8th October 2022:
Workshop A: Reducing attrition in drug discovery through the use of human translational cellular models
Workshop Leader: Wendy Rowan, Scientific Director, Novel Human Genetics, GSK
Workshop B: Bioprinting for 3D Cell Culture
Workshop Leader: Kenny Dalgarno, Professor of Manufacturing Engineering, Newcastle University
The conference offers a great opportunity to hear from key profiles and industry leaders, where attendees can learn and explore case studies of 3D cell culture from leading pharma companies to benchmark against their applications of 3D cell technology. The conference also provides insight about the latest technology advances allowing 3D bioprinting to revolutionize in vitro models. Finally, attendees can network with the key industry players developing the use of bioprinting as part of their R&D.
Key Benefits of Attending:
• Discuss the uses of advanced cell technologies to construct in vitro models of human tissues
• Explore the regulatory sciences surrounding Microphysiological systems, and their development and adoption for drug safety assessment
• Uncover the major benefits of 3D modelling in enhancing clinical translation and predictability
• Utilise 3D cell culture for High Throughput drug discovery and Content screening over traditional 2D methods
• Delve into advanced case studies looking into organ models: from organotypic lungs to liver spheroids
The full agenda and speaker line-up are available in the download brochure online at http://www.3D-cellculture.com/EINPR1
For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk
3D Cell Culture 2022
Workshops: 8 February 2022
Conference: 9-10 February 2022
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
http://www.3D-cellculture.com/EINPR1
