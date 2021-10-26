Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Market, 2021-2031 - Roots Analysis

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) - Roots Analysis Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome - Roots Analysis Roots Analysis logo

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polycystic ovary syndrome affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age. The exact cause of the condition is unknown; however, obesity, high levels of inflammation and insulin resistance are the common risk factors

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Market, 2021-2031.”

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapies over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

 A detailed assessment of the therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products.

 Detailed profiles of the players that are engaged in the development of drug products / therapies for polycystic ovarian syndrome.

 An insightful market assessment summary, highlighting the clinical and commercial attractiveness of pipeline molecules (phase II and phase III).

 A detailed analysis identifying the key opinion leaders (KOLs), featuring a 2X2 analysis to assess the relative experience of certain KOLs.

 An insightful analysis of the patents filed / granted for polycystic ovary syndrome, since 2016, taking into consideration various parameters.

 An in-depth analysis of grants awarded to various research institutes for the projects related to polycystic ovary syndrome, in the period between 2016 and April 2021.

 A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies, based on the various relevant parameters.

 A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

 Drug Class

 Insulin Sensitizing Agents

 Oral Contraceptives

 Anti-Androgens

 Anti-Obesity

 Route of Administration

 Oral

 Subcutaneous

 Intravenous

 Others

 Regional Distribution

 North America (US, Canada)

 Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK)

 Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Australia, China, India and Japan)

Key companies covered in the report

 AbbVie

 Bayer

 GlaxoSmithKline

 Lupin Pharmaceuticals

 Merck

 Pfizer

 Takeda

 Teva Pharmaceuticals

