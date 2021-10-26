Aspire Systems announces the Launch of Bank in a Digital Box for Small Banks and Lending Institutions
Aspire Systems’ Bank in a Digital Box (BiDB) offers a quick and deployable solution customized to the requirement of small banks and lending institutions
We are excited to launch Bank in a Digital Box as a readily deployable solution that can be easily implemented on-premise or on the Cloud, enabling the transformation process to be a seamless one”GLOBAL, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a global technology services firm, today announced the launch of BiDB - Bank in Digital Box offering that enables small banks and lending institutions to blitz scale their digital transformation initiative in as little as 90 days. With many existing banking systems requiring significant levels of modernization, ‘Bank in a Digital Box’ (BiDB), is set to help the smaller segments of financial institutions leverage the use of digital banking platforms. BiDB will accelerate the path to digitization driven by scalability while meeting business efficiency and keeping up with customer expectations.
— Suresh Ranganathan
As the need for digital banking services has become the focal point of every small bank’s growth and business strategy, Aspire Systems’ versatile BiDB solution puts together pre-defined modules that can be quickly snapped together to achieve digital at scale in a cost-effective manner. “We are excited to launch Bank in a Digital Box as a readily deployable solution that can be easily implemented on-premise or on the Cloud, enabling the transformation process to be a seamless one”, said Suresh Ranganathan, Vice President & Global Head of Banking Services, Aspire Systems.
Suresh added, “In lieu of having year-long implementation cycles, we worked on creating pre-defined modules positioned across core functionalities along with add-on solutions that will work across the front, middle and back office layers. Our BiDB offering is constructed on three major tenets which include the Base Solution comprising of product and customer-segment specific business functions, our homegrown Point Solutions that fills the gaps of the Base Solution and Marketplace Integrations that support supplementary functions.”
Aspire’s Bank in a Digital Box is built to fit the priorities of small banks which include the integration needs, customer segmentation as well as its architectural complexities.
Launched in four different Avatars targeting Neo/Challenger Banks, Credit Unions, Microlending institutions and Building Societies. These Avatars are further enhanced with Regional Cladding to provide localized experiences that include regional operations, cultural alignments, integration ecosystems and regulatory requirements.
The Neo Avatar of Aspire's BiDB is running successfully with the implementation of the Global Banking Application Suite in 90 days with MVP Business model and best of breed marketplace solutions.
About Aspire Systems:
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 200 customers across the globe. Aspire works with banks and financial institutions by helping them leverage technology across every step of their digital transformation journey. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies and strategic partnerships empowers financial institutions to create superior experiences, bring operational efficiencies and embrace their future. Aspire’s expansive banking landscape expertise includes retail banking, corporate banking, wealth management, financial services, and inclusive banking.
Aspire’s core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. The company currently has over 3800 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across North America, LATAM, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Aspire Systems has been recognized for the 12th time in a row as one of India's Top 100 ‘Best Places to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute. To know more about Aspire Systems, visit https://www.aspiresys.com/
